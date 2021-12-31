PHOENIX – The wait of witnessing the 51st annual Fiesta Bowl is almost over.
On the eve of both the new year and this weekend’s bowl game, both head coaches sat down and spoke to the media as both teams put together their final preparations before clashing with each other at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Saturday afternoon.
“As to be expected, we're very excited about playing in the game,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said. “What a great matchup, two teams that have worked hard to get to this point. We’ve been going at it since the first day of August, and we’re getting a chance to play one more game (Saturday). We’re looking forward to it.”
“We are excited to play a really, really good Oklahoma State team, and to be at such a prestigious bowl like the Fiesta,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman added. “Our whole community, our program, the staff, the people that are down here, are so excited to be here in Tempe, in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and all over here in Arizona. So we're looking forward to (Saturday). It's been a whirlwind over the past few weeks of changes, bowl practice, Christmas and getting down here. And our kids are ready to go, so we're excited for the opportunity."
HART EXPECTED TO PLAY
After being seen at practice walking gingerly with his leg wrapped earlier in the week, starting defensive back Cam Hart has made a quick recovery and is expected to suit up on Saturday.
“Yeah, Cam Hart will be ready to go,” Freeman said. “He got a thigh bruise, I think it was, Monday in practice when we got down here. A knee hit him in the thigh, and he was out for a day. He was practicing (Thursday), and he'll be ready to go. We look forward to him being 100% on Saturday.”
COVID UPDATE FOR BOTH TEAMS
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman chose to trust his players and staff to avoid COVID prior to his team’s trip to The Grand Canyon State. That strategy worked out well, because in spite of a dramatic surge in COVID cases due to the omicron variant in recent weeks, the Irish have been able to keep everyone COVID free heading into the Fiesta Bowl.
“We have everybody available for the game,” said Freeman when asked about the program’s COVID protocols. "So what we did is, we made sure they understood how important it is to make good decisions as they left campus and came down to Arizona. We have to make smart decisions. We have to know where we're at and understand whatever it's going to take to make sure we have everybody healthy and available to play this game. So they've done an excellent job, and everybody will be available.”
As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys haven’t been quite as fortunate. They dealt with health and safety protocols a bit while prepping for the Fiesta Bowl in Oklahoma, but nothing serious has derailed Cowboys' chances of ending its season with a win.
“We're doing really good with COVID,” Gundy said. “We had a few cases before we left. Since we've gotten here, we've only had one case. We're in great shape. … We've been very fortunate. Our medical staff has been good, and our players have committed themselves to staying healthy. So we're in great shape.”
On the injury front, one of Oklahoma State’s best players is expected to be fully healthy against the Irish. Starting running back Jaylen Warren – who missed the Big 12 Championship – is back after dealing with a nagging ankle injury for a large part of the season.
“Jaylen Warren has practiced and is doing fine,” Gundy said. “I feel like that he's healthy for the first time since the TCU game, really. He's back and feels pretty good, and we’re excited about him being able to play. … He's doing really well this week.”
RHINO PICKS NOTRE DAME
The Phoenix Zoo in Arizona has a long-running tradition of its animals picking the winner of the Fiesta Bowl every year. The zoo has seen an array of different animals put their football-picking abilities to the test, including both tigers and orangutans.
This year though, the zoo gave a new arrival a shot of picking Saturday’s winner. Chutti, a six-year-old rhinoceros who has only been at the zoo for a month-and-a-half, was presented with two separate boxes that donned the respective Notre Dame and Oklahoma State logos. After gently nudging over the Cowboys’ box in his habitat, the greater one-horned rhino ripped the Irish box to shreds.
According to Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Irish are one-point favorites over the Cowboys as of Friday. The point total currently sits at 45.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.