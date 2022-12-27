JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With game week now here, Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman are in Jacksonville, Florida, preparing for their clash against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field Friday afternoon.
The biggest question that had yet to be confirmed over the past few weeks was who would start at quarterback for the Fighting Irish after Drew Pyne left for the transfer portal.
Now, it's clear that sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will be the guy that leads the offense onto the field against the Gamecocks.
"Right now, that will probably be the plan," said Freeman Monday afternoon of starting Buchner. "We'll go with Tyler at the 1. Both Tyler and Steve (Angeli) have been practicing with the starters during our bowl prep, but on the depth chart for the game, Tyler will be with the 1's and Steve will be with the 2's."
Freeman was hesitant to hand off the starting job to Buchner when he spoke to the media a couple of weeks ago because he was unsure how his sophomore quarterback would transition back to the field from his injury.
Since then, Buchner has done nothing but check every box for Freeman and his offensive coaching staff.
"He's done great," said Freeman of Buchner's progression. "After not playing football for so many weeks, every day, he gets better and better. Just to have him out there getting live reps has been really good."
PREPPING FOR THE GATOR BOWL
After leading Notre Dame through the Fiesta Bowl in his head coaching debut, Freeman now has some experience of preparing a team for a bowl game.
Last year's Fiesta Bowl didn't end the way he had hoped, but Freeman says there are things he's taken from preparation for that game to help mold the best possible gameplan heading into his second bowl game as the leader of the program.
"We've had a whole year to look at and decide how we want to prepare for this opportunity," Freeman said. "If you don't enhance what you're doing, you're going to get passed by. So, we've looked at the structure of bowl practice — some of the stuff from this year and some of the stuff from last year — and we've put together a good plan."
Additionally, Freeman made it clear that the plan is to win the game. Multiple players will see the field Friday afternoon, but it's not just to get experience. There will be a strategy behind each substitution.
"It's not for charity, and it's not just to see what guys can do, it'd be to help us win," Freeman said. "We are going to put guys in places because we believe it's going to give us the best chance to win."
TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS
Portal commitments have been ramping up across the country over the last couple of weeks, and Notre Dame has been making some key additions for next season.
On the offensive side of the ball, the wide receiver corps got a big upgrade with Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith committing to the Irish.
Smith – at 6'2" and 222 pounds – led the Hokies this season with 37 receptions for 674 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
"He's going to be a huge addition to our offense and that wide receivers' room," said Freeman of transfer wideout Kaleb Smith. "He's a guy that brings a lot of game experience, but he also has the length and the size that will be a nice addition to that room. I'm excited for him to get here and for what he can do."
The Irish also picked up a couple of special teams' commitments as well.
Punter Ben Krimm will play at Notre Dame next season after being the starting punter at Penn over the last two seasons.
The Irish also received a pledge from South Florida kicker Spencer Shrader, who went 28-of-40 over four seasons with the Bulls. His career long was 52 yards.
Shrader’s touchback rate on kickoffs over the last two seasons at USF was 72% (83 of 115). This past season, he kicked 80.7% (50 of 62) for touchbacks, which ranked fourth nationally.
"(Notre Dame special teams coordinator) Brian Mason does a great job of identifying those players and getting them here," Freeman said. "We know that (punter Jon) Sot and (kicker Blake) Grupe will both be leaving as seniors, and bringing in players with game experience is going to be valuable. ... The kicker has had one of the bigger legs in college football, and he'll really bring a strong dynamic to our special teams units that we'll need to win championships."
In other portal news for Notre Dame, according to ESPN, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the transfer portal Tuesday, and South Bend seems to be a favored landing spot.
Hartman played parts of five seasons for the Demon Deacons, starting the last two, accumulating 110 touchdowns and 41 interceptions during 48 games.
Hartman is one of the top quarterbacks that's entered the portal so far and would likely help the Irish get back into the College Football Playoff conversation again in 2023.