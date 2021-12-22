SOUTH BEND – With Notre Dame’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl now just a week-and-a-half away, head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media for the final time before the Fighting Irish depart for Arizona Monday.
Any worries those outside the Notre Dame football program have over the Fighting Irish’s motivation to beat the Cowboys on Jan. 1 appear unwarranted early on. Multiple players have discussed how much more energy Freeman has brought to practice since being named the head coach, keeping the players and staff as motivated as possible to finish the season strong.
“The whole focus is to send this group out as champions,” Freeman said. “That’s what I said to them the first day I addressed them in the locker room, and that’s what I said to them (Wednesday) in our team meeting. The result of that, and what happens to our program, will be great. Our drive, focus and motivation is to send this group of seniors out as champions.”
Freeman spoke about a variety of things, including the concerns with COVID, Oklahoma State as a whole and play-calling duties for the bowl game.
FIGHTING OFF COVID
As the omicron variant continues to wreak havoc within the sports world, college football and its bowl games are now being effected.
It was announced Wednesday that the Gator Bowl New Year’s Eve may be in jeopardy after Texas A&M officially pulled out due to COVID issues within the program. Wake Forest won't be able to play Dec. 31 unless another bowl is impacted by COVID as well.
According to Freeman, the Irish have had no such issues as of Wednesday.
“We’ve been good other than a couple sniffles,” Freeman said. “I think, for the most part, we’ve been really good in terms of staying in close contact with each other and being smart. That’s the challenge. We have to be smart and understand that COVID is still out there. I don’t care if you’re vaccinated or not, it’s still out there. So we have to be smart with who we expose ourselves too.”
Freeman and his staff discussed the possibility of not sending the players home for the holidays, but ultimately, the plan remained the same. Players and staff will get to enjoy Christmas with their family and friends before the team takes off to Arizona the Monday after Christmas.
“(The bowl) gave us the option to go out two days before the bowl game,” Freeman said. “They called (Wednesday) and said we could do that, but we’re going to come back from Christmas, meet up on Monday and make sure we’re in our own bubble. We’ll be out (in Arizona) on Monday, and our team is looking forward to going in there. This is a reward for them. Yeah, we’re there to win a championship, but it’s a reward to be able to go to Arizona from Monday to Saturday and spend some time in that warm climate.”
SCOUTING OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma State will be the second-most talented team the Irish have played so far this season, and one of the reasons for that is Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders has a dual-threat ability that causes headaches for defensive coaches on the opposite sideline.
The Irish will be going over a month without real-game action before the start of the Fiesta Bowl, so Freeman’s biggest concern comes down to fundamentals on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have to tackle,” said Freeman when asked what the key to stopping Oklahoma State’s offense will be on New Year’s Day. “We'll have had this break from the last game of the season against Stanford to the first of January. We can’t tackle much during scrimmages and practice, because we’ll hurt each other. Our current players here are too good and physical to be tackling each other every day. So, we have to be very strategic in terms of how we prepare. But if we don’t tackle well, we’re going to be in trouble.”
CALLING THE PLAYS?
Freeman’s been asked multiple times since taking over as head coach, whether he’d be calling the defensive plays in the bowl game. So far, every occurrence hasn’t been graced with an answer. As of now, he still hasn’t committed to being the play-caller. And the closer we get to New Year’s Day without confirmation, the more likely it becomes that Freeman allows somebody else to take care of the play-calling duties.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Freeman when asked if he’d be calling the defensive plays in the Fiesta Bowl. “I’ve been involved in the preparation, and that’s the hardest part. I could give you the call sheet and say ‘here’s the calls you can make.” Calling the plays, sometimes, is overrated. I’ve been focused on the preparation, because in practice right now, (Notre Dame defensive line coach) Mike Elston calls it. Right now, I’m the referee; I’m running up and down the field. We’re still figuring it out, but Elston has taken that role in practice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.