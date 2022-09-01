SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been asked a lot about his team’s motivation this week heading into the much-anticipated top-five matchup against Ohio State Saturday night.
While he feels he’s done all he can during the team’s fall camp to properly motivate and prepare his group for the type of atmosphere expected in Columbus Saturday, he knows a part of it comes down to his players bringing the necessary fire and excitement themselves.
“If you aren’t motivated Saturday night at 7:30 to play the No. 2 team in the country, we have bigger issues,” Freeman said. “When you’re motivating your guys, you have to understand that preparation is the most important key. … As I tell the players all the time, I have to find ways to create an environment where the practices are hard and have a lot of pressure. Because, when you get out there in a game in front of 105 or 110,000 people, that’s pressure.”
There’s no denying there’s a demand on Freeman and the Fighting Irish to put up a fight against the Buckeyes, but one could also argue the most pressure resides on the shoulders of those on the sideline opposite of Notre Dame.
Even though just three spots separate the No. 2 Buckeyes from the No. 5 Irish in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the spread favors Ohio State in a major way.
As of Thursday, according to Caesars Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are favored by 17 points over Notre Dame.
The Irish are aware of the number, but it's not necessarily something that’ll be in the forefront of their minds once gameday comes.
“It was something I brought up to the team in the meeting (Monday),” said Freeman of the spread. “I’m not big into gambling, but I knew (the spread) meant we were the underdog, and that’s OK. … In this situation, it’s our job as coaches to make sure we have the most prepared team we can. We won’t mention the (spread) again Saturday. Again, if we have to mention that to them on Saturday to get them motivated then we have other issues.”
To help with the aforementioned preparation, Freeman and his staff have a plan in place with how his team will spend its time in Columbus prior to the contest.
The Irish will be arriving Friday to get a feel for their gameday surroundings a day early.
“I want them to see what Ohio Stadium looks like,” Freeman said. “Get a feel for the grounds, the locker room and how we take the field. It won’t be a walkthrough as much as just going to see the stadium and for those guys not to be surprised by what it looks like the next day. I think it’s important to go there, get a feel for it and get out of there.”
INJURY UPDATES
Freeman also spent some time Thursday updating the media on his team’s health, and a majority of it was good news.
Two of sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner’s weapons at the wide receiver position should be good to go in graduate senior Joe Wilkins Jr. and sophomore Deion Colzie.
Wilkins Jr. was limited for a majority of fall camp after suffering a foot injury during the spring and Colzie missed some time in camp after sustaining a sprained PCL.
Additionally, sophomore running back Logan Diggs, who had practiced in a red non-contact jersey for most of camp, is expected to be a full go in the backfield as well.
“All three of them will be in a position to play for us (Saturday),” said Freeman of Wilkins Jr., Colzie and Diggs. “We’re not going to go put them on the field if we don’t feel like they are ready to help us and play a game. … There were some live reps they probably missed during fall camp, but we feel all three of those guys are ready to help us. There’s no hesitation, in my mind, to play those guys.”
That leaves just one question mark left within the starting lineup for Notre Dame, and that resides on the offensive line.
Graduate senior Jarrett Patterson — who is expected to be the starting left guard — has been out of practice the last couple of weeks due to a sprained right foot.
After going from a hard cast to a walking boot, he's now been participating on a limited basis in practice this week.
Based on Freeman’s comments Thursday, it appears Patterson will likely be a game-time decision this weekend.
“I’d still say he’s questionable,” said Freeman of Patterson. “He didn’t do the entire practice over the past two days, but he did some both days. He got some scout team reps and did a couple team reps, so he’s still questionable with the amount of time we have until Saturday evening before the game. We’ll revisit it (Thursday) and (Friday) after each practice.”
If Patterson can’t play against the Buckeyes, he’d likely be replaced by senior Andrew Kristofic — who started in a handful of games last season — or sophomore Rocco Spindler.