SOUTH BEND — At the front of a very experienced Notre Dame defensive unit stands a defensive line that returns a nucleus of players that have helped the Fighting Irish win multiple games over the past few seasons.
New defensive line coach Al Washington has taken over a savvy group this spring, and he’s been pleased with what those experienced players have brought as spring practices continue to be completed.
“Very driven, focused, just getting better every day,” said Washington of his defensive line. “Obviously there’s a lot of experience in that room. The one thing I appreciate is how well they recognize there’s another level to reach. We’re in the hunt to accomplish more, and they’ve come along very nicely so far this spring.”
Arguably the most important returner to the depth chart is senior Isaiah Foskey. The 6’5”, 260-pound California native came into his own in 2021 after minimal production during his previous years with the Irish. Foskey recorded 52 tackles (12.5 for loss), 11 sacks and six forced fumbles — all career highs — last season.
Junior Rylie Mills is expected to break out similarly to Foskey in 2022 after putting together 16 tackles and three sacks during last season’s campaign. He really showed his potential during Notre Dame’s win over Virginia last season, earning two sacks against the Cavaliers.
Senior Howard Cross is back as well after playing in 11 games last season and making two starts. He recorded 22 tackles (4.5 for loss) and three sacks for the Irish a season ago.
“He’s done a fine job of leading the way,” said Washington of Foskey. “Not only with his words but with his actions as well. Rylie (Mills) is another one who has had one of the better springs out of the entire group. Just want to single him out for the simple fact that he’s really worked at taking the next step for him. This a group of older guys that have really taken the bull by the horns so to speak to become leaders. We just have to keep building and keep our goals in the forefront of our minds so that everything we do has a purpose.”
Both Ademilola brothers in Jayson and Justin are back as well to add needed depth in the trenches defensively for Notre Dame.
Jayson — a graduate senior — is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and hasn’t played this spring, but he was one of the most productive defensive players for the Irish last season, putting together 49 tackles (eight for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 2021.
Justin flew a little under the radar — posting 35 tackles in 13 games last season — but he has the ability to build on his five sacks from a year ago with the type of spring he’s had to this point.
Senior Jacob Lacey is another key piece that could add some heightened production in 2022 after his junior campaign was hampered by injuries.
“He’s one of those leaders that has stepped up and has played really good football,” said Washington of Lacey. “He’s done a fine job for us inside, and he’s really getting better every practice. He always has a good attitude, and I think a big part of that stems from his love for his team, and obviously his love for the game. He’s been a joy to work with.”
IRISH ANNOUNCE GAME WITH TENNESSEE STATE
On Tuesday, Notre Dame announced it’ll host a Historically Black College and University for the first time in program history during the 2023 season.
On Sept. 2, 2023, a week after playing Navy in Dublin, Ireland to open the campaign, the Irish will square off with the Tigers during what will be a historic afternoon for both programs.
“This is a special day for us,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “We couldn’t be more pleased with this announcement. It all started when I helped host the Circle City Classic. Tennessee State was in that game six times while I was there. And that was one of the best events of the year.
“And it had always been a goal to try to bring some of that here if we could find a way to do it. As you know, our scheduling matrix is so complicated that you are always trying to find that opportunity and it happened to present itself with the way this year’s schedule worked out. So when we saw the opportunity, we were thrilled when we reached out that Tennessee State was enthused about the opportunity.”
The Tigers — residents of the Ohio Valley Conference — haven’t had a winning season since 2017, but under the new leadership of former Ohio State and NFL running back Eddie George, the second-year head coach is looking to bring increased success to the Tennessee State football program.
Both George and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman played collegiately at Ohio State, but according to them, the matchup and how it came to be had nothing to do with that Buckeye connection.
“I think it’ll be a story line that both of us played at Ohio State, but this is so much bigger than Ohio State,” Freeman said. “This is about Notre Dame, and its first opportunity to play a HBCU. That’s where our focus is going to be as a football program, and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
“It had nothing to do with it at all,” George added. “Me and Marcus didn’t really talk about playing each other based off of Ohio State. It’s just coincidence. When I got wind of playing Notre Dame, I said ‘oh my gosh’. But you know, when I really look at the opportunity for our kids, to come to this university and have an opportunity to play on a national stage and to show the nation what Tennessee State is all about, it’s a wonderful opportunity. It’s not often you get a chance to compete against the best.”
