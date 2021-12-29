PHOENIX – Over the last few weeks, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has done his best to dodge whether he’d be calling the defensive plays Saturday against Oklahoma State since being announced as head coach.
Finally, with just a few days remaining before the Fighting Irish take on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, it seems those wondering have their answer.
On Wednesday, Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston cleared the air a bit when he was asked how involved he’d be with the play-calling duties.
“Obviously, coach Freeman called the defense during the season and with input during game time of what I might want to see for a pass rush, a stunt or a pressure,” Elston said. “That won’t change as we move through this game. Obviously, I’ll be the lead making the call, but I’ll get input from coach (Mike) Mickens and coach (Chris) O’Leary and even coach Freeman.”
Even with the major change at the top of the staff, Elston said things haven’t changed much schematically from a defensive standpoint. Those changes could come in the offseason, but for now, it’s about putting the players in the best position to be successful.
“Yes, it’s been the same,” said Elston of the prep on defense. “Obviously, coach Freeman has taken on many other duties and roles with being the head football coach that he has not been able to be in the defensive staff room as much as he would like. We don’t make any decisions schematically that would be earth-shattering without running them by him though. Obviously, we want this defense and this game plan to reflect what it was all season, which was his vision. I would say it’s much of the same minus coach Freeman at times. Obviously, he’s got other duties. But we haven’t changed what we do. We game plan certain things at a certain time, and we’re pretty consistent to what we’ve done all season.”
The Cowboys present one of the best offenses the Irish have lined up against this season. With the potential of two important starters being out for the Irish in the secondary, the work in the trenches and at linebacker will become a big key of emphasis Saturday.
“If you’ve watched the film, it’s a tempo team that make their living with explosive plays,” said Elston of Oklahoma State’s offense. “They’ve got game wreckers on the perimeter at receiver, they’ve got a really, really good running back and an explosive quarterback that can change the game with his legs. They create a lot of issues for defenses.”
HART BANGED UP
Most of Notre Dame’s roster is healthy going into its New Year’s Day game, but one player in particular looked to be much less than 100% at Wednesday’s portion of practice open to media.
According to reports from media members at practice, starting defensive back Cam Hart had his upper right leg wrapped heavily. He wasn’t moving around well at all and did very little during the practice session the media witnessed.
With the game just a couple days away, there’s a legitimate chance the Irish will be without two key members of their secondary – Hart and All-American Kyle Hamilton – against a talented Cowboys offense.
TYREE READY TO CONTRIBUTE
Since injuring his toe against Virginia Tech Oct. 9, running back Chris Tyree has been a shell of himself. His loss hasn’t necessarily been as devastating as it could’ve been due to the fast emergence of fellow tailback Kyren Williams (204 rushes, 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns) after a slow start to the campaign.
But with Williams now not suiting up for the Irish in the Fiesta Bowl, it opens up a big opportunity for Tyree to put an exclamation point on an otherwise frustrating season.
“Yes, we see a great opportunity,” said Tyree when asked if he sees a chance to shine with Williams out. “Kyren was such a big piece in our offense. That’s where we got a lot of our energy from. Just all three of us really, Audric (Estime), Logan (Diggs) and myself, we see a really big opportunity this weekend, just making plays and just finding our role on our offense.”
Tyree has looked very healthy in practice, moving around well during bowl prep. A nagging injury like turf toe can last for a long time, but it seems with the help of the training staff, Tyree’s close to 100% again.
“Yeah, honestly, I don’t think I would wish turf toe on my worst enemy,” Tyree said. “It was a really tough injury for me. But just working with Rob (Hunt), working with the training staff and getting back healthy was my main goal. And that’s where I’m at right now. I feel really good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.