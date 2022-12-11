SOUTH BEND — As the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 against South Carolina continues to inch closer, the possibility of a return from sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner grows more inevitable by the day.
Buchner has been full-go at practice over the past week, and according to Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Buchner’s progression has been strong so far.
“It’s been a while,” said Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of Buchner. “But I think there’s a really good grasp of what we’re trying to do offensively, and I attribute some of that to him staying engaged throughout this whole 10 to 12-week process.
“I think him being up (in the box) with us helped him see the game better. I was eager to see how he’d play in the pocket and if there’d be any rust (in practice), and honestly, I thought (Sunday) was one of his strongest practices in a couple years here. He was really sharp, and he’s been pretty smooth so far. … I’m just really proud of the way he stayed engaged.”
Part of the reason Buchner’s return to the practice field has been so successful so far is what he did while he was rehabbing to stay as involved as he could off the field.
That started with working with his offensive coordinator up in the coach’s box on gamedays.
“He wasn’t on a headset, because that’s illegal,” joked Rees when asked about Buchner’s role up in the coach’s box. “He was charting some stuff for the graduate assistants in terms of playcalling. He’d also always help by setting his eyes, where the quarterback was supposed to be looking down on the field. So, if I needed an extra vantage point, he’d be there for me. He was very valuable in that aspect.”
A lot has obviously changed since Buchner was last under center back in September.
Perhaps the biggest change has been the production in the run game and the play of the offensive line. The Fighting Irish struggled mightily in both areas during the first two games of the season, but have since turned it around in a huge way, helping Notre Dame finish 8-2 over its final 10 games of the regular season.
“I think being able to run the ball with a very good front, it’s going to take some of the pressure off,” Rees said. “There are plays now, where we’ll hand it off and get six to eight yards, which puts us in a great spot. Early in the season, though, we were asking (Buchner) to do a lot of that for us.”
Buchner likely isn’t quite game ready as of now, but the steps he’s taken so far puts him in great position to be ready to go in a few weeks.
“There’s still some rust we’ll continue to shake off,” Rees said. “But we’ll continue to see how (Buchner) progresses and see where he is in a week or so.”
A BATTLE OF SPECIAL TEAMS
When Notre Dame and South Carolina go head-to-head later this month, two of the best special teams units in the country will be on full display.
According to the Fremeau Efficiency Index ratings, Notre Dame is the sixth-best special teams unit in the country, while South Carolina is the top-ranked team.
“It’s always our objective to be number one in the country (in the FEI ratings),” Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason said. “The last five years, we were never in the top 25, which I think was an underachievement. This year, though, we finished the regular season fifth in the country, and we want to continue making improvements to be number one.
“(South Carolina) is very good in every single unit. It’s obviously going to be a great challenge for us, as we go up against the best special teams unit in the country. Certainly, preparing for them is going to be a great motivation for us because they’ve done what we want to become.”
It’s no surprise the Gamecocks care a lot about special teams, considering head coach Shane Beamer has been a special teams coach at multiple stops before South Carolina.
Additionally, Beamer’s father, Frank Beamer, preached the importance of special teams, personally overseeing that unit for nearly three decades at Virginia Tech.
The Gamecocks are strong in every phase of special teams, and Mason realizes the challenges that his unit will face against Shane Beamer’s group.
“They try to create some chaos and be aggressive,” said Mason of South Carolina’s special teams. “They have blocked kicks. They fake a lot of field goals and punts. They have a combined eight punt and kick fakes this year, which is unbelievable. They’re really solid across the board in a lot of the same ways we’d like to be.”