SOUTH BEND — Saturday afternoon’s home opener for Notre Dame was supposed to be a cause for celebration.
First-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was slated to win his first home game as leader of the program and help his Fighting Irish right the ship following the season-opening loss to Ohio State last Saturday.
Instead, the Marshall Thundering Herd stole the show in front of a sell-out crowd, upsetting No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 and causing Freeman to become the first Irish head coach ever to lose his first three games.
“It’s disappointing,” Freeman said. “I just told the team that we all have to look at ourselves as individuals. We all have to look at ourselves and ask what we have to do to fix the issues we’re having. We have to take a hard look at ourselves, get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.”
Notre Dame (0-2) got off to a sluggish start offensively that would bleed into the rest of the game.
During the first quarter of play, the Irish managed just 46 total yards and four first downs during three offensive drives.
While Marshall’s offense didn’t fair much better against a stout Notre Dame defense during the opening period, a strong drive that started late in the first quarter and lasted into the early moments of the second put the Thundering Herd on the scoreboard first.
With 14:18 remaining before halftime, Marshall capped off a 10-play, 79-yard drive with a score after running back Khalan Laborn found a crease in the trenches on his way to a four-yard touchdown run.
Following the missed extra point, the 20-point underdogs were up 6-0 at Notre Dame Stadium.
As the second quarter continued, so did Notre Dame’s offensive struggles.
Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner — who was 8-of-16 for 89 yards through the air in the first half — missed on a number of deep balls and threw an interception that put Marshall in business at the Notre Dame 48 with 12:48 to go in the second quarter.
Luckily for Buchner, Marshall wasn’t able to take advantage behind a solid defensive effort from Notre Dame.
The Irish’s offense then began to show some life toward the end of the first half, when Buchner marched his team down the field for what would be a five-play, 56-yard touchdown drive.
Buchner had two rushes of 13 and seven yards on the drive before his third rushing attempt from one yard out resulted in his first touchdown of the season to hand the Irish a 7-6 lead with three minutes left in the second quarter.
The momentum from the offense’s touchdown wouldn’t quite translate to the defensive side of the ball, though, as Marshall answered with a drive of its own that resulted in points and a halftime lead following a 21-yard field goal by kicker Rece Vernhoff right before the break.
During the second half, Notre Dame’s defense continued its strong play, but the offense saw multiple positive drives stall out at or beyond midfield.
While both teams struggled to score during the third period, Marshall did manage to increase its lead on a 20-yard field goal by Vernhoff to extend the score to 12-7 with 3:54 remaining in the quarter. The nine-play, 46-yard scoring drive ate up over four minutes off the clock.
On the ensuing drive for the Irish, Buchner and the offense answered.
After starting at his own 25, Notre Dame's starting quarterback used both his legs and his tight end targets to push the ball downfield into Marshall territory.
A 30-yard pitch-and-catch from Buchner to tight end Michael Mayer setup Notre Dame at the Marshall 34. Three plays later, Buchner hooked up with his other big tight end target in Kevin Bauman for 18 yards down to the Marshall one-yard line.
Two plays later, Buchner would earn his second one-yard rushing touchdown of the contest.
After the converted two-point try from Buchner, Notre Dame could breathe a sigh of relief up 15-12 just three seconds into the fourth quarter.
However, that relief would only last so long as Marshall seized control of the game the rest of the way.
After a drive midway through the quarter that could’ve helped ice the game away stalled for the Irish, the Thundering Herd put together what would be a game-defining drive of their own.
After starting at his own six-yard line, Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi led his team down the field into Notre Dame territory.
With a solid mix of run and pass to keep the Irish defense off balance, the Thundering Herd went 94 yards in 11 plays to take a 19-15 lead over the Irish following a three-yard touchdown pass from Colombi to tight end Devin Miller with 5:16 left in the game.
“The biggest thing was a lack of tackling,” said Freeman of what went wrong defensively during Marshall’s touchdown drive. “Too many times, run or pass, we didn’t get the ball carrier down. We can’t let an offense drive 95 yards down the field at any moment, but especially not in the fourth quarter like that. … When it matters the most, we have to execute down the stretch.”
It was crunch time for Buchner and the Notre Dame offense down four, but unfortunately for the Irish faithful, things would go from bad to worse during the ensuing drive.
Looking to the far side of the field, Buchner stared down wide receiver Jayden Thomas. As he delivered, Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore undercut the route, picking off the pass and returning it 37 yards to the end zone, extending Marshall’s lead to 26-15 with four and-a-half minutes to play.
The Irish would later cut into that deficit following a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Pyne — who took over for the injured Buchner (shoulder) — to Mayer with 14 seconds left.
But a failed two-point conversion by the Irish, coupled with an onside kick recovery by Marshall, sealed both the upset win for the Thundering Herd and an abysmal 0-2 start for Notre Dame.
“I’m pretty frustrated,” said Mayer of the loss. “But we’ll watch the film (Sunday), and Tuesday we’ll start preparing for Cal. Hopefully we’ll get a win there and start rolling then. You really can’t kind of sulk in these losses. We’re 0-2 and, yes, it’s horrible. But all we can do now is prepare for the next team, execute the best we can and keep playing this season.”