SOUTH BEND — For the first time since the 2014 season while at Purdue, first-year Notre Dame coach Gerad Parker is once again teaching the tight end position.
Parker – a former wide receiver during his playing days at Kentucky – has made coaching stops at Purdue, Duke, Penn State and West Virginia over the past decade. He most recently coached the Mountaineers during the 2021 season as the co-offensive coordinator.
Now, Parker’s adjusting to his new home in South Bend, surrounded by the pageantry of the Fighting Irish and the nearby community.
“You could feel something different about being at this place,” said Parker of Notre Dame. “I think on the field, it’s just been getting around this group of guys and seeing how the expectations of this place and how it works is something you can feel. It’s palpable; you can feel that. I think that you can’t let yourself get used to a place like this so much that you forget it.
“I’m hoping in my time here that I always can kind of feel that and realize the expectation in this place and the standards of it, and the people who have come before it.”
Parker inherits a robust room of tight ends that features one of the best players in the country at the position in junior Michael Mayer. After Mayer, junior Kevin Bauman is currently second on the depth chart and sophomore Mitchell Evans comes in behind him at third.
Sophomore Cane Berrong is expected to be in the mix of the rotation once he fully recovers from an ACL injury he suffered last season.
What’s excited Parker the most early has been the tight end room’s commitment to improving during every minute of the spring early on.
“Probably in an all-positive way just in their overall approach,” said Parker when asked what’s surprised him in regards to his group’s work ethic. “How they continue to want more and more and more and to learn. The guys care. They’re hard-working. … I’ve been very impressed with their mentality in the meeting room and with how they approach the game.”
Parker’s job got easier as soon as he was named tight ends coach of the Irish back in mid-February due to the services of Mayer and what he brings from both a skill and leadership standpoint.
While Parker is ecstatic to coach a talent such as Mayer, the 41-year-old also realizes the pressure that comes with trying to help such a talented player continue to improve.
“It’s a topic that’s been brought up a lot,” Parker said. “I think anytime you coach a great player and a guy who has proven himself that well, the whole key to it is finding what makes him tick. All he wants to do is get better. He’s hungry to get better.
“For me, it’s been a really good challenge to come in every day because I know if I’m not right and ready to coach him and coach that room, they’ll get you. That’s what’s great about coaching great players. It forces me to wake up and make sure I’m making that room better and a guy like Michael Mayer better.”
Mayer and his collegiate resume – 113 catches in two seasons – has been beneficial to the tight end group on the field this spring. His voice off of it has also helped Mayer make an impact as a leader too.
“I kind of want it to sound like a dugout in our meeting room,” Parker said. “When the film comes on, if we’re in pass say, ‘Hey, what’s the coverage? What is it? Is it man or zone?’ Just having that constant talk within a meeting room allows us to stay alive and know we’re thinking about the game pre-snap. (Mayer) is the first to talk in those, especially early in spring, and now other guys are starting to spit it out to where we’re competing for who calls those things out first.
“Out here on the practice field, he’s done a really good job of grabbing the tight ends first in certain reps. If we’re running an inside run, he’ll be saying you’ve got to be here. He does it in a way that’s not attacking, but he’s pushing those guys to know this is where your hat and hands have to be.”
