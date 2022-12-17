SOUTH BEND — These days, bowl games mean extra opportunities for young players to step up and stand out.
Notre Dame will have multiple players on both sides of the ball looking to show their skillset before heading into the offseason, and one of those players is freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed.
Sneed — a Hilton Head, South Carolina, native — was Notre Dame’s highest-rated player out of the 2022 recruiting class.
According to 247 sports, Sneed — a five-star prospect — was the 34th-highest rated overall player and the third-highest rated linebacker in the country.
Sneed came to South Bend as an early enrollee, but given the Irish's loaded linebacker room, the talented rookie didn’t get a lot of chances on the field during the first half of the season.
“It was definitely tough,” Sneed said. “Being an early enrollee, just coming in as a highly-recruited guy, I did think I was going to play a little bit toward the beginning of the season. I didn’t, but they just made me want to work even harder because I knew I’d be able to get on the field one day.
“Coach (Marcus) Freeman would always tell me that life’s a bumpy road sometimes. There’s always going to be bumps, and it’s never going to be perfect like how you want it to be. You have to keep grinding and make the most of your chance when it comes.”
As the season has gone on, Sneed’s focused on becoming a more physical college-ready player. After coming into the preseason just under 200 pounds, Sneed is now up around 220 pounds.
“Working with (strength coach Matt Balis) has helped a lot,” Sneed said. “He’s one of the best strength coaches in the nation, and he’s gotten me a lot stronger. I feel like I can come off the edge when I want to, and I’m able to long-arm defenders when I need to. I’m a lot more physical now, and I feel stronger.”
Sneed’s physical progress, along with his continued growth within Notre Dame’s defensive and special teams schemes, allowed him to see game action over the last few weeks of the regular season.
Sneed earned snaps against Navy, Boston College and Southern Cal, compiling six tackles, including five against BC.
“It was fun just being able to play,” Sneed said. “It was a great experience, especially going against Navy. It was great because there was no pass, so all I had to focus on was the run.”
When Sneed has gotten snaps, he’s mainly been lined up at Rover within Notre Dame’s defensive scheme rather than at middle or weakside linebacker.
Sneed’s had the opportunity to learn a lot from veteran linebacker Jack Kiser, who has played a majority of his snaps at the Rover position for the Irish this year.
“I feel like it’s a good position for me because I can rush the passer,” Sneed said. “I did it a lot in high school, so I’ve proved I can do that. Me and Jack Kiser kind of have the same build and mobility. We’re both strong, and we’re both fast.
“(Rover)’s a challenging position because you have to cover tight ends and receivers one-on-one. I feel like my coverage skills are pretty good though. I feel like I can cover pretty much any tight end in the country. Playing one-on-one is always a challenge, but you just have to win.”
Sneed may get an opportunity to showcase some those coverage skills if he manages some extra snaps in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina in just a couple of weeks.
The Gamecocks are a program Sneed is familiar with, having visited the school in his home state during the recruiting process.
“It wasn’t a big consideration,” said Sneed of South Carolina. “I was always committed to coach Freeman and Notre Dame because I loved it here. But I just wanted to see what they had to offer because my sister went there and my mom wanted me to visit.”
Sneed’s sister, who is a South Carolina alum, admitted to him that she won’t be rooting for her brother on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville.
“There’s been a lot of trash talking in my house lately,” Sneed said. “My sister’s going to be wearing USC stuff at the game. … Even my friends are all South Carolina fans, so there’s been a lot of back-and-forth going around. I’m excited to be able to play some people that I know from home. I think it’ll be a great experience for me.”