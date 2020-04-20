Notre Dame had four offensive players from its 2019 roster attend the NFL Combine in February, yet only two of them are expected to be drafted. Ahead of this week’s NFL Draft, let’s take a look at the Notre Dame offensive players that attended the Combine and see what their draft prospects are.
EXPECTED TO BE DRAFTED:
Cole Kmet, tight end — After missing the first two games of the season due to a collarbone injury, Kmet had a breakout junior campaign. He finished the season with 43 receptions, 515 yards and six touchdowns. Kmet was a big target for quarterback Ian Book, as the tight end is listed at 6-5 and 250 pounds.
Many draft experts think Kmet is the best tight end prospect in the draft. In the final top 150 prospects ranking by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, Kmet is the 41st overall prospect. He is also projected to be the first pick of the second round, 33rd overall, to the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL.com's Chad Reuter’s mock draft. Kmet fits the “modern-day NFL” tight end build, so expect him to have an impact in the league even as soon as his rookie season.
“Kmet has an ideal frame for the TE position,” Jeremiah wrote in his top 150 rankings about Kmet. “He lined up inline and flexed out in Notre Dame's offense. In the passing game, he has good speed and does a lot of damage working in the seams. He uses his big frame to wall off defenders and pluck the ball in traffic.”
Chase Claypool, wide receiver — Claypool emerged as the No. 1 option for Book last year, hauling in 66 receptions for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns — all team highs. At 6-4 and 229 pounds, Claypool is a tall, stalky receiver who can go up and get any 50-50 ball thrown his way. He was also a major contributor on special teams for the Fighting Irish, which could help his NFL draft stock.
Jeremiah has Claypool ranked as the 72nd-ranked prospect overall. This is a deep wide receiver class, though, as Claypool is projected by Reuter to go in the third round, 79th overall, to the New York Jets. There’s no doubt Claypool will be drafted this week, and he could be a valuable mid-round selection for a team that needs wide receiver help.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said Claypool is similar to another recent Notre Dame wide receiver.
“The comparison to former teammate Miles Boykin is an easy one since both have elite size and explosiveness, but Claypool has a higher ceiling and is a little more pro-ready,” Zierlein said on Claypool’s NFL draft profile page. “Claypool doesn't have shake to get much separation underneath, but he's physical inside the route and is adept at making contested catches when needed.”
COULD BE DRAFTED:
Tony Jones, running back — Jones had a strong 2019 season for the Irish, rushing for 857 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 15 receptions for 104 yards and a receiving touchdown. He benefited from the injury to running back Jafar Armstrong, allowing Jones to become the true No. 1 running back for Notre Dame.
Jones’ biggest question mark has been speed. At the NFL Combine, Jones ran the 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds, which is an average time for a running back. He’s also only 5-10, which could play against him as well. Jones currently isn’t projected to get drafted in Reuter’s mock draft, which would make him an undrafted free agent. This feels like the best move for Jones, as it’ll allow him to go to a place where he can compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Chris Finke, wide receiver — One of the better stories in college football, Finke went from preferred walk-on to a starter and on scholarship during his time in South Bend. He was also selected as a team captain last year, a season that saw him record 41 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns. Finke also returned punts for Notre Dame the past three seasons.
Going against Finke, obviously, is his size. He officially measured at 5-9 and 186 pounds at the Combine, making him one of the smaller receivers available. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds and recorded a 40-inch vertical, though, which go in his favor.
Like Jones, Finke isn’t expected to be drafted this week. If he is, he would be a late-round selection at best. While Finke fits the Wes Welker/Julian Edelman mold, it’s going to be tough for Finke to make it on an NFL roster come training camp.
The NFL Draft starts with the first round Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), continues with the second and third rounds Friday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) and finishes with the fourth-seventh rounds Saturday (12 p.m. ET, ESPN).
