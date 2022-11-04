SOUTH BEND — Following a dominate victory over then-No. 16 Syracuse on the road, Notre Dame (5-3) gets the opportunity to beat another ranked team with No. 4 Clemson coming to South Bend for a primetime matchup Saturday night.
The Tigers (8-0), coming off their bye week, have escaped with six-point victories over both Florida State (5-3) and Syracuse (6-2) during their last two games.
However, in the other six games combined, the Tigers have beaten opponents by an average of 21 points per contest.
Clemson leads the all-time series with Notre Dame, 4-2, with the Tigers winning three of the last four meetings since 2015.
“We obviously know we have a huge challenge ahead of us,” said Freeman of Clemson. “(Clemson) is a well-respected football program. They have a great coach, and a great football team that’s looking to come into Notre Dame Stadium this weekend. Our team will be ready to roll, and we’re excited for the opportunity to play the Tigers.”
Some would argue that Clemson's No. 4 ranking in the first week of the College Football Playoff rankings released this past Tuesday was a bit high for a team that’s best victory came in a 51-45 shootout on the road against No. 21 Wake Forest.
While the Tigers have shown some weaknesses at times over the course of the season, Clemson’s ability to fight through adversity and win games as a team is one of the biggest qualities that concerns Freeman.
“Their ability to run the ball and also stop the run,” said Freeman when asked what stands out about Clemson. “The thing that also kind of spoke to me was they never really seemed out of it against Syracuse. It was 21-7, and the quarterback got pulled. For him to be the first one cheering on his team from the sidelines tells you they have a team filled with unselfish individuals.
“We’re playing a team that, no matter what the score is, they are never out of it. They’re about what’s best for the team, and they’re talented. So, I know we have a tall task coming ahead of us, but we’re Notre Dame. This is what we do. We play in big games like this. It’s not a David vs. Goliath, it’s just a heavyweight fight. I’ve always said that if we do what we’re supposed to do, we are good enough to win every game we play.”
SCOUTING CLEMSON’S OFFENSE
The Tigers offensive attack is one of the strongest in the ACC this season.
Clemson ranks 19th in scoring offense (37.1 points per game), 49th in total offense (421.5 yards per game), 41st in rushing offense (185.4 YPG), but only 71st in passing offense (236.1 YPG).
The latter is likely due to the sometimes inconsistent lay of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
The senior has improved following a very up-and-down season in 2021, having thrown for 1,803 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also a threat on the ground, rushing for 350 yards and four touchdowns as well in 2022.
However, against Syracuse, Uiagalelei struggled through two and-a-half quarters, getting benched for backup quarterback Cade Klubnik before the Tigers narrowly escaped with the win.
Despite the less-than-desirable play against the Orange, Uiagalelei is the expected starter when he makes his return to Notre Dame Stadium after making the start in the team’s double-overtime loss to the Irish in 2020.
“They have a very well-constructed offense that’s going to stretch you defensively,” said Notre Dame offensive coordinator Al Golden of Clemson’s offense. “At the end of the day, I’m very impressed with (DJ Uiagalelei). He’s got length, he can get the ball down the field, and if you don’t keep him in the pocket, he’s gone. … I’ve seen make every throw, and if he gets that quarterback run game going, the play action that comes from that can be very challenging.”
Additionally, the Tigers boast one of the better running backs in the country in Will Shipley.
So far in 2022, Shipley’s rushed for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns on 123 carries. He’s also proven to be an asset in the passing game, having caught 19 passes for 153 yards through eight games.
“He’s an ultra-competitive individual that really runs the ball hard,” said Freeman of Shipley. “He’s fast, and he has really good ball security. He’s a threat catching the ball, and he’s great getting yards after contact. I could go and on about him. I think he’s a heck of a football player that obviously Notre Dame wanted before I got here, and you can see why.”
Other weapons in the Tigers offense include wide receivers Antonio Williams (29 catches, 375 yards and two touchdowns) and Davis Allen (20 catches, 265 yards and three touchdowns).
Wideout Beaux Collins has been the team’s strongest end zone threat, having brought in five touchdown passes this season.
SCOUTING CLEMSON’S DEFENSE
The Tigers defense’s strength lies in the trenches.
Coming into Saturday’s contest, Clemson ranks seventh in rushing defense (87.9 YPG) and are is tied for 29th in sacks (22 total).
Linebacker Trenton Simpson leads the team in tackles with 50, while defensive tackle Tyler Davis — at 6’2”, 300 pounds — leads the Tigers in tackles for loss with seven.
Leading Clemson in bringing down the opposing quarterback is 6’5”, 275-pound defensive end Myles Murphy, who has earned five and-a-half sacks through eight contests.
“With this team, there’s prototypes across the board,” said Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of Clemson’s front seven. “I mean, if any of them walk in the room, you’re thinking any of those guys could be a first-round pick. … We’re going to have our hands full, but we have a good offensive line, good tight ends and strong running backs. I think we’re going to have a good matchup ahead of us.”
In the secondary, the Tigers have shown some weakness at times, ranking just 87th in the country in passing defense (244.6 YPG).
Safety Jalyn Phillips is one of Clemson’s better players at the back end of the defense, having earned 49 tackles this season for second on the team.
Five different Clemson players have caught interceptions, but safety RJ Mickens leads the team with two INTs.
At the corner position, Nate Wiggins has eight pass breakups to lead the Tigers in that category as well.