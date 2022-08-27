SOUTH BEND – On Saturday, Notre Dame’s final fall camp practice happened to be the first transition toward the start of game-week preparation.
With the Fighting Irish’s season-opening trip to Ohio Stadium now only a week away, the team held what Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden referred to as a “mock game” in Notre Dame Stadium.
“It felt a little different than a practice,” said Golden of the final day of fall camp. “Guys were in and out like a normal game, and it just makes you think a little bit differently. We challenged the team with that, and that was the first step (of prep). Now, as we install situational football like early downs, third down, red zone or whatever the case may be, the focus for that day is completely on that as opposed to doing a lot of different things during training camp. It’s a bit more compact and more focused.”
The players now get Sunday off before the start of a very important week of practice ahead of what promises to be a very unforgiving environment in Columbus next weekend.
Facing No. 2 Ohio State on the road in primetime to open the season promises to be a difficult challenge for Notre Dame, and the coaching staff is well aware of what lies ahead.
“I’ve been to one game at the Shoe,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "It was Maurice Clarett’s first game. I think I was 10 years old, and it was a day game, so I don’t know how loud it’s going to be, but I anticipate a great environment for college football. I think we have done a really nice job preparing ourselves for that. But there's going to be an element we are not prepared for because we are not in that stadium every night.”
As one of the most talented teams in college football, the Buckeyes will present a number of challenges on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, Ohio State figures to have a unit that rivals the rest of the country, led by a Heisman hopeful at quarterback in junior C.J Stroud.
“Very talented,” said Golden of Ohio State’s offense. “Great operation at the line of scrimmage with the quarterback. From a system standpoint, they try to get in the right play as much as possible. Big and physical group up front, and they have a running back (TreVeyon Henderson) who is as good as anyone. Their wideouts are good. It’s a great challenge for us.”
Defensively, the Buckeyes present a unique challenge not only from a player’s standpoint, but from the coaches on the sideline as well.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is in his first year with the Buckeyes after coaching the Oklahoma State defense from 2018 to 2021.
The Irish faced Knowles’ defense during their last game, which was the Fiesta Bowl in early January.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Knowles and the defenses he has put together going all the way back to Duke,” Rees said. “Obviously a bright mind. I’m excited by the challenge of going against him. They do a really nice job of mixing up fronts and keeping it simple for their guys but complicated for the offense.
“We have to be extremely diligent, with all 11 guys making sure we recognize things the same way. Just make sure the communication is really smooth. If we can get all 11 guys on the same page, we can operate. But coach Knowles does a really good job of creating indecision for the offense.”
As two touchdown underdogs according to multiple betting sites, the Irish have a steep hill to climb in the minds of many against the Buckeyes.
And while playing an inferior opponent to start the season could’ve been a more ideal beginning for sophomore starting quarterback Tyler Buchner and company, those who follow college football will find out quickly just what this year’s Notre Dame team is made of.
“These are the types of opportunities you live for,” Rees said. “Being at a place like Ohio State, being at a place like Notre Dame, having the opportunity to match up with a great coaching staff, that’s why you’re at a place like Notre Dame. That’s why you’re at a place like Ohio State. For us, it’s similar to the players. You want to go against the best and be challenged. That’s what we’re here to do.
"We’re playing football at Ohio State in the first week of the season. If that doesn’t get your blood going, you got to find a new sport.”
IRISH NAME CAPTAINS
On Friday, Notre Dame announced the group of players that will dawn a “C” patch on their jerseys throughout the 2022 season.
Six players in total were named captains, and all but one is at least a senior.
The numbers were split evenly, with three players from the offense – graduate seniors Avery Davis and Jarrett Patterson and junior Michael Mayer – and three players from the defense – graduate senior Bo Bauer and seniors JD Bertrand and Isaiah Foskey.
The Irish have continued the trend of a larger group of captains, having had at least five in each of the last four seasons.
Notre Dame had seven in 2021, five in 2020 and six in 2019.