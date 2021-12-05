SOUTH BEND – After an 11-1 finish to its regular season, Notre Dame was awarded with a New Year’s Six Bowl berth on Sunday.
Following the chaos of Saturday’s conference championship slate, the Irish found themselves sitting at No. 5 when the final College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. Because of that, there will be no opportunity for Notre Dame to compete for a national championship this season.
However, the Fighting Irish will get a chance to earn a marquee victory in what will be new head coach Marcus Freeman’s first game as leader of the program. For the first time since 2006, the Irish will be in Glendale, Arizona for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. This time, they’ll matchup with No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.
The Cowboys come in following a heartbreaking loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. With a win over the Bears, Oklahoma State would’ve been in the College Football Playoff. Instead, head coach Mike Gundy and his group will look to win its first major bowl game since the 2012 Fiesta Bowl.
If the Irish beat the Cowboys, it’ll be Notre Dame’s first major bowl victory since defeating Texas A&M in the 1994 Cotton Bowl.
