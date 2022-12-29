JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notre Dame (8-4) will be making its fourth-ever appearance in the Gator Bowl Friday, looking to improve to 2-2 in said contests when it takes on the Southeastern Conference's South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4).
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be televised on ESPN.
This year's bowl appearance marks the 42nd all-time appearance for the Notre Dame football program, with current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looking for his first bowl victory after leading the Fighting Irish to a close defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State in last season's Fiesta Bowl.
"This has been a first-class bowl game all week," Freeman said. "Our guys have been able to do some great things in the city of Jacksonville. We've had some really good preparation. It's been going really well. We're excited to play an extremely talented opponent here at this stadium. This has been a really great experience for our guys."
An 8-4 season isn't what Freeman or his players were hoping to finish back in August, but Friday's a unique opportunity to build some momentum for the program moving forward.
To Freeman, the Gator Bowl is a big deal. He hopes his players view it the same way when they run out of the tunnel before kickoff.
"As I told the players in our team meeting, our focus is right now," Freeman said. "Our focus is finishing this season off right now in the right way. If you continue to focus on the future, think about the future, you're going to lose the opportunity we have in front of us. The future will be taken care of if we finish the season off the right way. That's 100% where my focus is and I hope this team's is as well."
A LOOK AT SOUTH CAROLINA
On paper, the Gamecocks are a beatable team.
South Carolina went 8-4 and finished third in the SEC East with a 4-4 record.
Head coach Shane Beamer and his group have seen both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
The Gamecocks looked like one of the worst teams in the SEC in brutal losses to Georgia (48-7), Missouri (23-10) and Florida (38-6).
However, over its last two games of the regular season, Carolina beat two top-10 teams.
On Nov. 19, the Gamecocks dashed Tennessee's playoff hopes with a 63-38 blowout win over the Volunteers.
Beamer and his team would follow that win up with a 31-30 road victory over rival Clemson. It was the program's first win over the Tigers since 2013.
"When you prepare to play a team, you want to prepare to play the best," said Freeman of South Carolina. "The last two games they've shown they can beat any team in the country. That's our challenge. That's the team we're going to face. We'll see what happens (Friday), but that's what our mental preparation has to be."
"(South Carolina) has played really good football," offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson added. "They beat two top 10 teams, and they play with that swagger. It shows on film."
Beamer – who was hired in December of 2020 – has quickly changed the perception of a program that was left for dead after a 2-8 season in 2020.
Beamer's established his culture, and the winning has quickly followed. It's something Freeman has great respect for.
"I think he's done an excellent job of recruiting, developing and improving," said Freeman of Beamer. "The challenge is to continue to enhance your roster, but develop your roster that you have. What you're seeing is a team throughout the season get better and better and better. At one point you could have seen his season going one way or the other. They went one way, and that way was vertical. That to me is a reflection of the way he's led. He's done a great job with this football program."
As for the players Beamer leads, undoubtedly the player with the biggest impact to his team's success is quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Like the rest of the team, Rattler's season has featured many peaks and valleys.
Over his last two starts, though, Rattler has combined to throw 55-of-76 for 798 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
"The biggest thing is he's an athlete," said linebacker JD Bertrand of Rattler. "He's able to make plays with both his feet and in the air. He has an ability to extend plays beyond just the usual of being able to stay in the pocket. He can make plays on the run, in third-and-shorts, in the red zone. He can do it all. That obviously has been a big point of emphasis for us."
OPT-OUTS AND INJURIES
Notre Dame will be without both tight end Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey, who both opted out of the Gator Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Injury-wise, defensive back Cam Hart won't play with a shoulder injury he suffered against Boston College Nov. 19.
Additionally, defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola will miss the Gator Bowl with an undisclosed injury.
Elsewhere in the secondary, safety Brandon Joseph will be a gametime decision with an ankle injury.