SOUTH BEND — For the first time since 2018, No. 15 Notre Dame will travel to Los Angeles to play No. 6 Southern California at the LA Coliseum in primetime Saturday night.
The last time the Fighting Irish and Trojans met in a game where both teams were ranked in the top 15, No. 13 Notre Dame dominated No. 11 USC, 49-14, at Notre Dame Stadium in 2017.
That meeting began the current four-game winning streak in the series that the Irish currently own over the Trojans.
The all-time series record also belongs to Notre Dame, with the Irish currently holding a 50-37 advantage in the rivalry.
Outside of Ohio State, this year’s USC team is arguably the best head coach Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame team has faced up to this point of the season.
The Trojans (10-1) are led mostly by their prolific offense that averages nearly 43 points per contest.
First-year head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams have the Trojans on the cusp of a College Football Playoff appearance, and they’ll be extra motivated to upend the Irish at home and keep those hopes alive.
“It’s a great football program that has great history and tradition,” said Freeman of USC. “It’ll be a great challenge for our team, and we’re really looking forward to the opportunity.
“To be a part of this rivalry during the last game of the year with a lot on the line for both teams, it’s huge. This is a huge rivalry for us that goes back to the 1920’s. There’s definitely a different feeling about this one, and I can feel it amongst our program and our players.”
SCOUTING THE USC OFFENSE
Southern Cal’s offense is one of the best and most-explosive in college football.
USC is third in the country in scoring offense, averaging 42.9 points per game. The only two teams averaging more points are Tennessee and Ohio State (46.5 PPG each respectively).
The Trojans are second in the country in total offense, averaging an eye-opening 513 yards per contest.
Williams, the Oklahoma transfer, has been the orchestrator for USC’s offense under center.
The sophomore signal-caller is a prototypical dual-threat quarterback that can hurt an opposing defense with both his arm and his legs.
Through the air, Williams is 250-of-385 for 3,480 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions through 11 games. On the ground, he’s picked up 316 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Caleb’s a very talented quarterback,” Freeman said. “We’ve faced some really talented quarterbacks this season, and he is one of the best I’ve seen. His arm strength is one thing, but his decision making is another. He does a great job extending plays, and he’s a really physical quarterback that can continuously break tackles. … That type of play can be devastating to a defense.”
“He’s really working his progressions and getting the ball out right now,” added Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden of Williams. “He can stand in the pocket and deliver the ball, but when he does leave the pocket, he can beat you with his legs. He’s really a complete player.”
At the running back position, with Travis Dye out (884 rushing yards and nine touchdowns) due to a knee injury suffered two weeks ago against Colorado, Austin Jones has been the main ball carrier.
Jones has 455 yards and five touchdowns on the ground so far this season.
At the wide receiver spot, multiple wideouts on the USC roster could pose problems for Notre Dame’s defense.
Jordan Addison is the team’s most productive wide receiver, having hauled in 51 balls for 765 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Behind Addison, Tahj Washington and Mario Williams have combined for 53 catches, 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.
SCOUTING THE USC DEFENSE
While Notre Dame’s defense may pose issues for Southern Cal’s offense — ranked 17th in FBS in total defense — the USC defense may present a great opportunity for a strong night offensively for the Irish.
The Trojans rank just 94th in the country in total defense (405 yards allowed per game) and are ranked just 66th in scoring defense, allowing nearly 27 points per contest.
While there’s an opportunity for a strong game from a Notre Dame offense that has been playing well during the team’s five-game winning streak, the Irish will have to take care of the ball for that to happen.
USC’s defense is tied for third-best in the country with 25 total turnovers this season.
In the trenches, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu is one of the best at putting pressure on the opposing quarterback with 11.5 sacks this season. He also leads the team in tackles for loss with 19.
In the middle of the defense, Shane Lee leads the team with 65 tackles, while fellow inside linebacker Eric Gentry has added 52 tackles along with an interception and a forced fumble.
In the secondary, defensive back Max Williams is as physical as they come. He’s second on the team with 60 tackles. He also has two interceptions and five pass break ups for the Trojans.
Defensive back Mekhi Blackmon has been putting up strong numbers in the back of the defense for the Trojans as well, leading the team in pass break ups with 10 to go along with three interceptions.
“The first thing that jumps out is USC’s speed on defense,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “They do a lot of movement up front that we’re going to have to be prepared for. They present a great challenge and (Tuipulotu) is really, really good. We have to be ready to go and have our details lined up offensively.”