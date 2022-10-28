SOUTH BEND — The toughest two-game stretch of the season for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish starts Saturday when Notre Dame travels to Syracuse, New York, to face off with the No. 16 Orange at noon on ABC.
Syracuse (6-1) is having a bit of a historic season for its standards, earning a Top 25 ranking for the first time since 2019 after opening the season at 6-0.
The Orange haven’t had many marquee wins so far this season, but they did beat then-No. 15 North Carolina State, 24-9, at home a week before collapsing in the second half against Clemson to fall 27-21 last Saturday.
The Irish (4-3) and the Orange will be meeting for the 11th time this weekend, with Notre Dame leading the all-time series 7-3.
Dating back to 2014, Notre Dame has won the last four games against Syracuse, winning by an average of 22 points per contest.
However, Notre Dame is just 1-2 all-time at the JMA Wireless Dome — formerly known as the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse announced this week that the stadium will be sold out for the second time this season against the visiting Irish.
“I told (the team) that this is their first noon game of the season,” Freeman said. “We need to make sure to hydrate, because we’re playing indoors. I’ve never been there, but I’ve heard from different people that it can be pretty warm, and it’s going to be loud.”
SCOUTING SYRACUSE’S OFFENSE
The Orange are a well-rounded football team overall, but the offense in particular leans more heavily on the run game rather than the pass.
Syracuse ranks 44th in the country in rushing offense, churning out 179 yards on the ground per game.
Starting running back Sean Tucker is one of the best at his position in the country, having rushed for 698 yards and six touchdowns through seven games.
Additionally, dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader has shown he can make some big plays with his feet, rushing for 398 yards and six touchdowns himself.
In the passing game, the Orange are ranked just 72nd in the country (232.3 yards per game).
However, Shrader has proved to be a potent passer, having thrown for 1,604 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“He’s going to get yardage,” said Freeman of Shrader. “He’s going to get yardage running the ball, and he’s going to make some throws. But we’ll have to try to eliminate the big plays. … He’s a talented football player that can beat you in multiple ways. Th entire offense is really good, and it’s going to present a huge challenge for us.”
Shrader’s main target through the air is wide receiver/tight end hybrid Oronde Gadsden II.
The 6’5”, 216-pound sophomore leads the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (593) and touchdowns (5) by a substantial margin.
“He’s a guy that can line up at a couple different spots on the field,” said Freeman of Gadsden II. “He can really be a mismatch at times, so we have to try to be physical with him, and we’ll have to win some jump balls.”
Other than Tucker catching passes out of the backfield (28 catches, 216 yards and two touchdowns), wideout Devaughn Cooper is the third-biggest threat to catch the ball with 18 grabs for 234 yards and a touchdown.
Syracuse’s offense scores at a high level as well.
Coming into Saturday, the Orange average almost 34 points per game, which is 36th in the country in scoring offense.
SCOUTING SYRACUSE’S DEFENSE
When you look at Syracuse’s defense, there’s a lot to like at every level.
The Orange rank 13th in total defense (295 yards per game), sixth in scoring defense (15.1 points per game), 39th in rushing defense (123 yards per game) and 10th in passing defense (171 yards per game).
Syracuse has also proven to be opportunistic when it comes to turnovers, having forced 13 this season. For comparison, Notre Dame’s defense has forced just four in 2022.
On the defensive line, Syracuse has forced 18 sacks (tied for 36th in the country) with Caleb Okechukwu and Steve Linton leading the team with 3.5 sacks each.
At the linebacker position, both Mikel Jones and Marloe Wax are ballhawks with 54 and 45 total tackles, respectively. They’ve each combined to force 12 tackles for loss as well.
In the secondary, Garrett Williams is the team’s best defensive back.
Williams has 32 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups so far this season.
Safeties Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter have combined for 42 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups at the back end of the defense.
“They’re good on defense,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “They remind me a little bit of Oklahoma State with the way they fly around and have a bunch of veterans in the lineup. They know what they are in, and what they are doing. I have a ton of respect for the way they play the game.”