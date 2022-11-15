SOUTH BEND — No. 18 Notre Dame won its fourth-straight game of the season over Navy in Baltimore this past Saturday to get to 7-3 on the season.
While the victory is what counts, the way the Fighting Irish earned it was anything but convincing against a below-average Midshipmen team.
After a dominating first half from Notre Dame that saw quarterback Drew Pyne account for five total touchdowns — four pass, one rush — the 35-13 advantage that Notre Dame jogged to the locker room with quickly diminished in the second half.
The Midshipmen outscored the Irish, 19-0, in the second portion of the game, blemishing what could’ve been a complete-game performance by Notre Dame.
“We knew going into that game that it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman of Navy. “It was a tale of two halves, but we found a way to win. … It’s a positive to be able to score 35 points against that defense, which is unorthodox at times. Obviously, the execution in the second half wasn’t where we’d like it to be, but the lessons we can learn with what didn’t go right in the second half are very valuable. … The ability to learn from a win is something you love being able to do.”
The Irish have multiple things to learn from a second half in which they got bullied by the smaller, less-talented Navy (3-7).
The Midshipmen imposed their will, especially defensively, during the third and fourth quarters against an offense that really exposed them during the first part of the contest.
On top of being outscored by nearly three touchdowns, Notre Dame gained just 12 total yards offensively in the second half after racking up 323 total yards through the first two quarters of play.
“They played us similarly in the first half, but probably more aggressive and consistent in the second half,” said Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of Navy’s defense. “They got to us more in the eight-man fronts, and the all-out pressures. … I feel like they almost set a record there for blitz zero in the second half. Their defensive coordinator is a great coach, and he’s as good as anybody in the country in presenting challenges. … We felt like we had some stuff that could’ve worked offensively there in the second half, we just have to execute and coach a little better in those situations.”
Seemingly the biggest change from the first half to the second was in the pass game.
Pyne went 14-of-16 for 234 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. In the second, he was held to just 3-of-5 for 35 yards and one interception.
The Irish scored touchdowns on five of six possessions in the first half, and in the second half, Notre Dame had one total first down during six possessions.
The lack of rhythm likely came due to the aggressive play by Navy’s front seven.
The Midshipmen terrorized Pyne and the Notre Dame offensive line, earning five sacks during the second half.
“Whatever the defense may be throwing at us, we can’t get outside of ourselves,” Notre Dame offensive lineman Josh Lugg said. “We saw in the film that it really came down to the basic fundamentals. Whether our hands were inside or our backside leg wasn’t driving through. It wasn’t like we didn’t know what was going on, it was just some simple, basic things that all of us (on the offensive line) need to work on.”
“You look back at the game, and there were certainly ways we could’ve attacked it better,” added Rees of Navy’s pressure. “There were a couple chances early in the second half that we just needed to get our eyes in the right spot and make the easy decisions. If I could go back, I’d probably mix in some more of those to help us out. … I just needed to do a better job of helping Drew get into a rhythm back there.”
The lack of a run game, which had been so strong coming into Saturday, didn’t help the cause either.
Notre Dame saw some positives against Navy’s seventh-ranked rush defense in the first half, with 90 yards on the ground. However, because of all the sacks, the Irish had just -23 yards on 15 carries in the second.
“We knew that was their deal,” said Rees of Navy’s rush defense. “They were seventh in the country coming in. They sellout to stop the run, and we knew that coming in. I thought we carved out enough in the first half, but in the second half, it was hard to get anything going against an eight and nine-man front. We had been running the ball really well over the last couple of weeks, and that was clearly their plan to get us out of that.”
While the second half against Navy was a disaster in multiple ways offensively, Notre Dame’s strong play in the first half is a case for optimism heading into the final two games of the regular season against Boston College and USC.
If opponent’s defenses ramp up the blitz, the Irish should be ready.
“We have to do better, but I’d welcome it if teams wanted to do that against us moving forward,” said Rees of the pressure. “Because if they do, we could play a lot like we did in the first half. Three of those touchdowns were against Cover 0, and you’re really risking a lot there as a defensive coordinator. … We feel like we have a good plan of how to attack it moving forward.”