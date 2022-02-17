SOUTH BEND — After a long and thorough process over the last month and-a-half since Notre Dame’s season ended at the Fiesta Bowl, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has found his replacement at defensive coordinator.
On Wednesday, Notre Dame introduced Al Golden — whose last stint in college was as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes from 2011-2015 — as its new defense coordinator.
“I just want to start by thanking coach Freeman for this incredible opportunity and for your patience,” Golden said. “I’m really grateful. ... Thank you so much. Father (John) Jenkins, (athletic director) Jack Swarbrick; I’m just really grateful to be here at Notre Dame.”
Since leaving Miami, Golden has spent time in the NFL with the Detroit lions and Cincinnati Bengals. He was tight ends coach in 2016 and 2017 before he coached the linebackers with the Lions in 2018 and 2019.
The last two years, Golden was in Cincinnati as linebackers coach. On Sunday, he was in Los Angeles at Super Bowl 56. Three days later, he was being announced as Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator.
“An incredible experience,” said Golden of coaching in the Super Bowl. “Just the preparation, all that goes into it, the game itself, just watching the players prepare and what it meant to them, the way the game unfolded — I’m still trying to recover from it to be honest with you. Everybody says when you lose that game, it’s really hard to recover. I didn’t have much time to recover. I landed at 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, went in and saw everybody that I had to see. Then I was here (Tuesday) afternoon working.”
Golden has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, with a majority of those years being spent within the collegiate ranks. Golden’s recent time in the NFL was both rewarding and enjoyable for the veteran coach though, and according to him, it was going to take a very special opportunity for him to return to college.
“I was happy in the NFL, I’m not going to lie to you,” Golden said. “It was an incredible experience and to be down there with coach (Zac) Taylor and the defensive staff, it was awesome. To be able to coach players that bought into a team, that’s hard to leave. It’s conflicting when you’re going through it. But at the end of the day, when coach (Brian) Kelly left, there was a time where I didn’t know if Marcus was going to be the head coach. But then when he was the head coach, I listened to his press conference ... and I told my wife that I share his values. I listened to his press conference, and I said ‘that would be a place that would get me back.’”
With Golden now in South Bend, time is working against him. He’ll have to hit the ground running by establishing relationships quickly within the defense as preparation for spring practice becomes the program’s main priority.
“I got a chance to meet a lot of the players (Wednesday),” Golden said. “We’ve been working as a staff late (Tuesday) night and again most of the morning (Wednesday), just putting it together. We don’t have a lot of time, but we’re going to work hard to piece it together and bring out the best in all of the players.”
With the addition of Golden, Freeman’s coaching staff is now fully in place. Freeman’s put together a strong staff for the program’s future, but one key component that was missing was prior head coaching experience. Freeman found that in Golden.
“I was looking for a guy with head coaching experience,” Freeman said. “That was something that we did not have on our staff that I thought was going to be extremely valuable. He has that, but he’s also a guy that has intelligence. The more we met and the more we talked, I learned right away this person understands football; he understands scheme.”
Freeman and Golden will work together from a game planning standpoint in regards to the defense, but Freeman isn’t expected to to be in charge of anything in-game. Golden will make the defensive play calls.
“Ultimately, he is the defensive coordinator, and I want to make sure everyone understands that,” Freeman said. “Al Golden is the defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman is not the defensive coordinator. He has to take this thing over, but the ability to come in and to adapt to what our players know I think will be a huge benefit for our players.”
