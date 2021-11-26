SOUTH BEND — The Legends Trophy will be up for grabs once again on Saturday when No. 6 Notre Dame (10-1) looks to wrap up its impressive regular season with a convincing victory over Stanford (3-8) in Palo Alto, California (8 p.m. ET, FOX).
The rivalry between the Fighting Irish and Cardinal is long-standing, and for the most part, has been very competitive through the years. Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Stanford 21-13 and will look to win its third game in a row over the Cardinal after winning the previous two contests in 2018 and 2019 by an average of 21 points each.
Despite the recent success, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is only 4-6 against Stanford during his time with the Irish. Additionally, Notre Dame has lost five of its last six meetings with Stanford in California.
“This is a team that’s obviously difficult to play on the road,” said Kelly of Stanford. “People will look at (Stanford)’s record and think that this should be a favorable matchup. But they had a big win against Oregon and obviously beat USC. This team has all the pieces, if they play their best, to beat you. We’ll have to play very well against Stanford who won’t be playing in a bowl game. This will be their one shot.”
STANFORD’S OFFENSIVE ATTACK
Early on, Stanford’s offense had momentum and flow behind starting quarterback Tanner McKee. At 6’6”, 225 pounds, McKee has all the intangibles to light up an opposing defense. He helped lead the Cardinal offense to two straight wins over USC and Vanderbilt, scoring over 40 points in each contest. Two weeks later, Stanford upset Oregon behind McKee’s three touchdown performance.
Through the first five games, McKee was 89-of-138 with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions for the Cardinal. Since then, though, he’s struggled, and that has helped lead to Stanford’s current six-game losing streak.
Since Stanford’s win over the Ducks, McKee has thrown just three touchdowns while tossing seven interceptions.
“I really like the quarterback,” Kelly said. “McKee is going to be a really, really good quarterback. He shows some outstanding traits. He’s accurate, he throws a great long ball, and he’s really good in the pocket. … When he’s playing well, they have a chance to win.”
The rest of the offense features some potentially dangerous weapons in tight end Benjamin Yurosek (37 catches, 566 yards, two touchdowns) and wide receiver Elijah Higgins (42 catches, 491 yards, four touchdowns). Both are tall, physical targets that could give a Notre Dame secondary, that’s still without Kyle Hamilton, some problems.
With how well the Irish defense has played over the last three weeks, however, a putrid Stanford offense that has scored more than 14 points just once over its last five games will likely struggle once again against one of its best opponents of the season.
HAVING OFFENSIVE SUCCESS IN PALO ALTONotre Dame’s offense has been both efficient and successful during the second half of the season, and that trend should continue against the Cardinal.
Over the last three games, Utah, Oregon State and California gave the Stanford defense a variety of headaches. The Utes dropped 52 points and 581 yards, the Beavers had 35 points and 475 yards of total offense, while the Golden Bears scored 41 points and had 636 yards of total offense.
Whether the Irish want to pass or run the ball, expect them to have added success with the latter. The Cardinal rank in the bottom 10 in rushing defense this season, giving up 241 yards per game on the ground (127th in the NCAA). Expect Notre Dame running backs Kyren Williams and Logan Diggs to be given ample opportunities to slash through the Stanford defense in the run game.
In the passing game, Stanford’s secondary has done a solid job this season, and the statistics reflect that. Overall, it ranks 32nd in the NCAA in pass defense, giving up just 204 yards per game through the air.
Defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly leads the defense with his ability to make plays on the ball in the secondary. He has 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble through 11 games. At the linebacker position, Levani Damuni can be a hand full to stop for opposing offenses, as he leads Stanford with 79 tackles on the year. On the defensive line, veteran Gabe Reid leads his unit with nine-and-a-half tackles for loss.
With a win, Notre Dame will do their part in staying alive for a third College Football Playoff appearance in four seasons. From there, the Irish will have to wait and see if all of the right pieces fall into place during the conference championship slate next weekend.
“We’re playing well at the end of the season, and we’ve been balanced on both offense and defense,” said Kelly when asked why his team should be considered for the playoff. “Getting shutouts at the end of the season and playing well should mean a lot. Potentially winning 11 games against Power Five football teams across the board. At the end of the day, we’re going to be right there at the end. We have to beat Stanford, and then rely on things happening in front of us.”
