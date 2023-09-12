SOUTH BEND — If Notre Dame’s schedule was a menu, the Irish’s two appetizers to begin the season weren’t enough to fill the appetites of many who craved to see Marcus Freeman’s team on the road against a Power 5 opponent.
Thanks to NC State, Notre Dame’s most talented opponent (or entrée) to date, it’s starting to look like Freeman’s group can contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
While the Irish opened up their first true road game a bit sluggish, sporting a meager 3-0 lead after the first quarter, Freeman’s group decided to step up, not step aside when the nearly two-hour rain delay in Raleigh, N.C. ceased.
Audric Estime’s 80-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career, out of the delay was just a taste of the offensive firepower Sam Hartman, Holden Staes and the rest of the Irish displayed against the Wolfpack during the remaining three quarters.
It was also Notre Dame’s 29th consecutive win over an ACC opponent in the regular season.
Now moving up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press poll, the Irish see a Buckeye-inspired main course being concocted in the distance, but they’ll have to clear the appetizers remaining on the table when Central Michigan (1-1) enters Notre Dame Stadium Saturday.
CHECKING IN ON THE CHIPPEWAS
In the running for the least appetizing group on Notre Dame’s schedule, Central Michigan enters with a .500 record following a 31-7 loss at Michigan State and a 45-42 win over upset-minded New Hampshire.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr has completed 18 of 36 passes to begin the season, totaling 280 yards through the air and owning a touchdown-interception ratio of 3:3. Those numbers don’t represent the Chippewas offense accurately, as Emanuel Jr has shown a preference to run the ball through his two games.
Already with 38 rushing attempts and 208 yards gained from them, the Texas native represents head coach Jim McElwains squad which has a run-first mentality.
The Chippewas defense brings back plenty of returners from last season but have surrendered 73 points through the first two games. Sam Hartman and the Irish are a different level of offensive prowess than the Spartans or Wildcats.
Furthermore, even as a mobile QB, Emanuel has been sacked six times this season. For a Notre Dame defense that loves to interrupt opposing pockets, the opportunity is there to break through and pick up multiple sacks as well.
The talent disparity is once again large between the Irish and their competition. While Freeman and the Irish won’t be labeling any opponent as a pushover, Notre Dame can feel confident heading into their fourth game this season.
FREEMAN SAID
“I was pleased with the way our team, our program and our support staff really managed the circumstances over the course of the six, seven hours that we were at NC State,” Freeman said on the overall performance on the road against the Wolfpack.
“Offensively, we started slow; two three-and-outs; we can’t do that, but I really liked the way we used multiple different personnel’s and formations and different schemes out of those personnel’s to create some mismatches,” Freeman said on the offensive output being tested against a Power 5 opponent.
“The two-minute drive before half was again, really good. That’s three games in a row where I’ve been aggressive where the other team has had the ball and called a timeout… if it’s more than 30 seconds, I’m gonna call timeout so we can get the ball off his hands and let him get a chance to run a two-minute operation,” Freeman on Hartman’s latest successful run of the two-minute drill which resulted in a touchdown pass to Jaden Greathouse before the half.
“Their offense is explosive; the quarterback makes it go. He is an athletic quarterback and he can run it… For us to overlook any opponent is just crazy,” Freeman said about Central Michigan and quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr.
“I have confidence that Shrader can make a sixty yarder because I’ve seen him do it in practice,” Freeman said of Spencer Shrader who made a 54-yard field goal Saturday and whose 56-yard attempt had the length but bounded off the upright.
CALLING CENTRAL MICHIGAN VS. NOTRE DAME
You can use as much coach speak and numbers to try and build a compelling argument that Notre Dame faces a tough Mid-American Conference foe this weekend, but in reality, the Irish get an easy swing before the Buckeyes rumble in.
The Chippewas have playmakers, and MAC teams have shown Notre Dame trouble two of the last three times out (Ball State in 2018, Toledo in 2021), but McElwains group was just pushed around by the FCS-level Wildcats of New Hampshire.
Those Wildcats gained 493 yards through the air and outgained the Chippewas 538-440. That’s a lot to sort through on any week in the middle of the season, but even more so when you’re set to take on the No. 9 Irish who have been as successful through the air as they have on the ground.
From the makes of it, expect Hartman, Estime and the rest of the starting group to get on the board early and seek a large lead heading into the break. If they can do that, they’ll get a head start on the make-or-break Week 4 matchup in South Bend.