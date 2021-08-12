SOUTH BEND — During Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s first press conference of the fall on Saturday, he told media members that he’d be ready to announce a starting quarterback after Thursday’s scrimmage.
Fast forward five days, and the Fighting Irish still don’t have a definite QB1 at the top of the depth chart.
“We’re really, really close,” said Kelly in regards to naming a starting quarterback. “We’re not going to do it here on (Thursday), but we have an idea of who it’s going to be. We want to talk to the kids this weekend, and my guess is we’ll probably have an announcement at the start of next week.”
Thursday’s practice didn’t give any hints either as to who the starter may be. Kelly said last weekend that freshman Tyler Buchner was probably too far behind at this point to earn the starting job, so the race to be the one leading the offensive huddle on September 5 will likely fall to either sophomore Drew Pyne or senior transfer Jack Coan.
Both quarterbacks took first-team reps Thursday, with Pyne usually going before Coan in passing drills, 7-on-7 play and during the 11-on-11 scrimmage. Both Pyne and Coan looked good in spurts, but neither one seemed to outdo the other.
On paper, the favorite is presumably still Coan. The Wisconsin transfer already has a large amount of starting experience at the college level, and he appears comfortable in offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ system early.
While Coan may have the most experience at the position, Pyne has had more time in Notre Dame’s offensive system to learn the playbook and earn the respect of his coaching staff. At just 5-foot-11-inches though, both his size and arm strength don’t compare to what Coan brings at 6-foot-3-inches.
“The starter has to be able to disperse the football down the field, and he has to have accuracy making those throws,” Kelly said. “So we’ve been looking for the guy that can make those throws vertically. … The quarterback has to be the brains of this operation. Getting in and running checks. Knowing how to protect themselves. And all of those guys are really good at that, so the deciding factor has been the ability to get the ball out on time and allow this offense to make big plays.”
POINTS OF EMPHASIS ON DEFENSE
Last year, Notre Dame’s “rover” linebacker position had no question marks as to who was the right fit at the position. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fit the mold at that spot on defense behind his freakish athleticism and versatility. He’s now in the NFL, and the Irish are still searching for the right successor.
So far, junior Jack Kiser has been taking a majority of the first-team reps at the position. At 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, Kiser has the speed and athleticism to be a staple at the position. He’s also shown the ability to be a tackling machine after netting eight tackles — the most of either team — during the Blue-Gold Game in May.
Outside of Kiser, seniors Paul Moala (5-foot-11, 222 pounds) and Isaiah Pryor (6-foot-1, 217 pounds) have gotten reps at the position, as well as junior Marist Liufau (6-foot-2, 229 pounds), whose physicality will likely land him in more of a permanent spot on the linebacker depth chart.
“They all have shown promise at the position,” Kelly said. “We’re looking at a number of different options, because we want to keep that position on the field as much as we can. It’s very competitive. We have a lot of good players at that position right now, and we’ll just continue to let them develop.”
In the secondary, things continue to evolve outside of All-American junior safety Kyle Hamilton. Senior Houston Griffith is expected to make a huge impact at safety in 2021, and out on the corners, Kelly praised the transformations of guys like sophomore defensive back Clarence Lewis, junior defensive back Cam Hart and senior nickel TaRiq Bracy.
“In terms of their physical change in body type, Clarence Lewis was huge,” Kelly said. “TaRiq Bracy was huge. I could probably give you 10 guys (on defense) that their numbers and body composition and how they’ve transformed themselves physically and now mentally is really, really big. … Cam Hart was unbelievable this summer, and his point total was over 1,000. I’d be remiss not to talk about those guys in the same breath that I’ve talked about (the offensive players).”
OTHER TIDBITS FROM THURSDAY
Kelly began Thursday’s press conference with the announcement that Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa missed practice due to the sudden loss of his father.
“(Myron)’s at home (in Hawaii) mourning the loss of his father, who tragically passed away suddenly,” Kelly said. “So he is on the island. Our hearts go out to the entire family and Myron. He’s in our thoughts.”
Additionally, Kelly announced that the captains would be named by 2 p.m. Friday after that announcement was originally expected earlier in the week.
On the injury front, freshman offensive lineman Blake Fisher was out with a head injury. Kelly said Fisher’s currently in the second stage of the concussion protocol. Freshman Jayden Thomas has missed some time with a soft-tissue injury but is expected to be back sometime next week. Lastly, senior defensive lineman Justin Ademilola sustained a hamstring injury late in Thursday’s practice, but Kelly said it was minor. He’ll continue to be monitored closely going forward.
