SOUTH BEND – Over the last month, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have been busy adding to an already impressive 2023 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, the Fighting Irish currently have the top 2023 recruiting class with 19 total commits so far, ranking ahead of the likes of Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and Penn State.
Notre Dame has commitments from 16 four stars and two three stars, with the No. 8 overall player Keon Keeley – an edge rusher from Tampa, Florida – highlighting the class as the only five star as of Friday.
Since June 10, the Irish have earned pledges from five dynamic four-star athletes from around the country. Here's a look at some of the talent that will be wearing the Blue and Gold come the 2023 season.
ELIJAH PAIGE – OT – PHOENIX, ARIZONA
On June 10, Paige announced his commitment to the Irish via Twitter.
At a towering 6’7”, 304 pounds, the four-star offensive tackle had rivaling scholarship offers from schools such as UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and Auburn. He also made visits to Michigan State and USC before deciding on the Irish.
Paige – a product of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona – is currently one of five offensive lineman in the 2023 class as Notre Dame continues to build upon its strong reputation for molding players in the trenches into NFL standouts.
As of Friday, Paige is the 29th-best overall player at the offensive tackle position and 333rd overall in the country.
CHARLES JAGUSAH – OT – ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS
A few weeks after the Irish added Paige to the class, a second offensive tackle made the decision to pledge to Freeman and Notre Dame.
Jagusah announced on June 30 that he’d be a part of the Notre Dame family in 2023.
The Rock Island, Illinois, native appears to be more “college ready” compared to Paige based on the recruiting rankings at 247Sports.
The rising senior from Alleman High School is currently slated as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the country and the 55th-best overall player in the class.
At 6’6”, 308 pounds, Jagusah had scholarship offers from other major programs like Arkansas, Michigan and Auburn.
According to 247Sports, “Jagusah immediately looks the part when you see him. Listed in the 6-foot-6 and 300-pound range, this two-way lineman has what schools are looking for. For a player his size, he is an above average athlete who is light on his feet.”
MICAH BELL – CB – HOUSTON, TEXAS
Notre Dame earned its first commitment from a cornerback a week ago when Kinkaid School product Micah Bell announced he’d be joining ND’s 2023 class on July 1.
Bell had nearly 30 offers before deciding on the Irish, with some of the big name schools being LSU, Florida, Michigan, Arkansas and Baylor.
At 5’11”, 170 pounds, Bell has played both ways in high school, showcasing his speed at running back as well.
Bell’s currently the 120th-best overall player in the 2023 class, while ranking 13th overall at the cornerback position.
According to 247Sports, “Bell has adequate height with a lean, slight frame, but possesses space to add mass. He’s a natural football player with diverse on-field experience that should help his instincts and awareness.”
RICO FLORES – WR – FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA
On July 3, the Adidas All-American out of Folsom High School in California, picked the Irish over powerhouse programs Georgia and Ohio State.
Flores is 6’1”, 190 pounds and sports a physical frame that could suggest early playing time at the college level next year.
As a junior, Flores caught 81 passes for 1,167 yards and 11 touchdowns for a Folsom team that went 11-4 overall.
Currently, Flores is the 187th-best overall player in the 2023 class. At his position, he’s ranked 27th overall.
CHRISTIAN GRAY – CB – ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI
On the Fourth of July, Gray added some big-time fireworks to Notre Dame’s 2023 class by committing to the Irish.
The fifth-best player overall of the 19 commits so far for Notre Dame, Gray is ranked as the 94th-best overall player in the country and 10th-best at cornerback.
Gray decided on Notre Dame over LSU, USC and Ohio State. He also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Cincinnati and Miami.
At 6’0”, 175 pounds, Gray joins Bell as the only two cornerbacks currently in the class. Both players will need to add more strength and physicality to their games during their respective senior campaigns to be ready for the next level.
According to 247Sports, “Gray has the type of length and frame that you want in a cornerback. The growth potential to add weight to his frame only makes his long-term development that much more encouraging.”