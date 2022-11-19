SOUTH BEND — Last week, Notre Dame played a very strong first half of football before nearly choking the game away to Navy in the second half.
This week, the emphasis for the No. 18 Fighting Irish was to put a complete performance on the field against Boston College.
In frigid and snowy conditions, Notre Dame managed to do that against the lowly Eagles from start to finish, shutting out BC 44-0 on Senior Day.
“What a way to go out for this season at Notre Dame Stadium,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We talked a lot Friday night about how big of an opportunity we had to perform one last time at home. Our performance hasn’t always been good here, and I wanted to make sure we finish the season here the right way. … Overall, our total performance was really pleasing. We’ll enjoy this, but we know what we have coming up next week.”
The first half featured total domination from Notre Dame against the outmatched Eagles.
Along with blanking BC, 37-0, through the first two quarters, the Irish (8-3) outgained the Eagles (3-8), 336-81, in total and 214-1 on the ground.
Four different Irish players scored touchdowns on offense, kicker Blake Grupe went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and Notre Dame's defense forced four BC turnovers — including two interceptions from freshman defensive back Benjamin Morrison — all within the first two quarters.
Following a 26-yard field goal by Grupe, the Notre Dame offense went 20 yards in five plays before capping the short drive with a one-yard touchdown rush by running back Logan Diggs to put ND ahead, 10-0, with 10:05 to go in the first quarter.
On the team’s next offensive possession, the Irish trotted down the field with ease, ending an eight-play, 81-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Drew Pyne to wide receiver Matt Salerno.
Salerno’s first-career touchdown catch upped Notre Dame’s lead to 17 with 4:15 remaining in the opening quarter.
“He busted his tail to get on scholarship,” said Freeman of Salerno. “He set a great example for our team, and for him to get his first touchdown makes me glad. He deserves it, because he’s been a huge part of the success we’ve had.”
Following two drives that resulted in two Grupe field goals of 41 and 46 yards during the second quarter, a lateral pass by Boston College quarterback Emmett Moorehead was broken up by defensive back Cam Hart with around five minutes to go before the break.
Hart’s savvy play allowed linebacker Marist Liufau to recover the fumble at the Boston College 42-yard line.
Four plays later, running back Audric Estime was prancing into the end zone from seven yards out — his 10th touchdown of the season — putting the Irish up 30-0 with 3:04 left before half.
The Irish weren’t done pouring it on, though, adding another touchdown before half following a strip sack forced by defensive lineman Chris Smith and recovered by defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey.
Following the turnover, Notre Dame drove 49 yards in just 56 seconds, with running back Chris Tyree capping the scoring drive behind a 12-yard touchdown run right up the middle of the BC defense with 1:14 to go until halftime.
Additionally, the near-perfect first half for the Irish ended with even more good news.
On the last play of the half, Foskey sacked Moorehead, giving the senior 25 career sacks. With the play, he passed former Notre Dame defensive lineman Justin Tuck, who had 24.5 sacks during the 2001-04 seasons.
“He didn’t come back just to break the record,” said Freeman of Foskey. “He came back to win a national championship. He’s not going to win a national championship this year, but what he and those seniors have done for this program this year is a big reason why we will win a national championship soon. I’m glad he got that personal achievement, but what he did as a senior is going to be really impactful.”
In the second half, with the snow coming down at its strongest, Notre Dame coasted to a 7-0 advantage featuring a six-yard rushing touchdown from Estime — his second of the contest — with 8:54 left in the third quarter.
Notre Dame was able to have the kind of offensive success it had Saturday because it got back to running the ball well like in week’s past.
The Irish rushed for 281 yards, with Diggs going for 122 total yards and Estime adding 71 and two touchdowns on the ground.
Both the running backs and offensive line stepped up in a huge way to help clear the path for an easy win.
“We were challenged this week,” Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt said. “To be able to play as a unit like that and run the ball like we did is just so much fun. To be able to send our seniors like that with the way we were running the ball makes it even better.”
On the other side of the ball, the Irish defense forced five turnovers, earned four sacks and held the Eagles to just 173 total yards on the day.
“It was important for us to keep that shutout,” Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts said. “We haven’t had one of those this season. We’ve had some good performances throughout the year, but I think this game kind of caps off the season for us so far.”
With the victory, the Irish have now won five games in a row after the loss to Stanford, with a trip to Los Angeles against Southern Cal remaining next weekend.