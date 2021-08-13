SOUTH BEND – Last Saturday, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly mentioned this year’s team is one of the deepest he’s ever coached at Notre Dame in regards to leadership.
“We had 14 guys that were in leadership roles, and they were outstanding,” said Kelly referring to the summer. … I think I can confidently say it’s the deepest group of leaders that I’ve had here. In 2019, we had seven captains. This looks like it could be similar from that perspective.”
On Friday, Notre Dame did in fact announce seven captains for the 2021 season. (redshirt) sophomore running back Kyren Williams, senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, senior wide receiver Avery Davis, senior defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, senior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, senior linebacker Drew White and junior safety Kyle Hamilton all earned captain status.
This year’s amount matches the largest number of captains the Irish have had in program history when it saw seven in both the 2017 and 2019 seasons.
KYREN WILLIAMS
As one of the key pieces on offense, Williams had a breakout season in 2020 after redshirting his freshman year in 2019.
The then-redshirt freshman rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns on 211 attempts in 2020, including six 100-plus yard rushing games against Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Clemson, North Carolina and Syracuse.
Williams also was a force out of the backfield as well, hauling in 35 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown a season ago. His impressive numbers earned him a plethora of awards, including both ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year.
JARRETT PATTERSON
Patterson is the only returning member from the 2020 starting offensive line. Fortunately for the Irish, he’ll be at center this season to help direct some of the new faces in the trenches.
For a majority of the spring and summer though, the senior has had to worry about himself and his health.
During Notre Dame’s game against Boston College last November, Patterson injured his left foot and needed surgery. He missed the team’s final four games of the season, as well as practice this spring. He’s back now – at a position he started all 13 games in 2019 – and has looked good so far during fall camp with no early setbacks.
AVERY DAVIS
It’s not surprising to see Davis earn a captain nod after everything he’s done at Notre Dame.
A dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school, Davis has played running back, defensive back and wide receiver during his time with the Irish.
The biggest impact he’s made has been catching the football though. Davis has 39 catches, 476 yards and four touchdowns in 31 games played.
KURT HINISH
The interior of Notre Dame’s defensive line is where Hinish has made a name for himself over the last few years. At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, the senior has appeared in an impressive 50 games during his Irish career.
Hinish has put together 53 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five and-a-half sacks and a forced fumble.
DREW WHITE
Over the last two seasons, White has been as reliable as they come. He started in 24 of 25 contests during his junior and senior seasons, while racking up 136 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and three and-a-half sacks in that span.
In 2021, he’ll lead the defense again as a starter at the “Mike” linebacker position.
MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA
An All-ACC Second Team member in 2020, Tagovailoa-Amosa knows how to cause disruption at the line of scrimmage.
During four seasons in South Bend, Tagovailoa-Amosa has 50 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. He’d be right with Hinish in career games played had he not broken his foot and missed 11 games during his sophomore season.
KYLE HAMILTON
The list of accolades that Hamilton has put together during two seasons at Notre Dame gives you an idea of why he’s been named a captain for his junior campaign.
The standout safety earned multiple first team and second team honors in 2020, including All-ACC First Team, and a spot on the Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team.
On the field, Hamilton has 104 total tackles, 17 passes defensed and five interceptions in 24 career games.
