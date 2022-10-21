SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame continued its up-and-down rollercoaster of a 2022 season last weekend when they failed to show much fight against heavy-underdog Stanford in a 16-14 loss.
Notre Dame now sits at 3-3, which is more losses than it had in all of 2021.
The Fighting Irish failed in all aspects in front of a disappointed sell-out crowd at home against an inferior opponent, and this week, head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have been making a targeted effort to pick up the pieces in practice.
“It’s been a long 48 hours of trying to figure out what the heck happened on Saturday,” said Freeman on Monday. “It’s been a lot of trying to figure out why we didn’t execute like we had previously. We have to do a better job of giving us a chance to win on Saturdays.
“The spirits of these kids and this program are unwavering, and that’s the thing that everybody has to understand. As disappointed as we all were after Saturday, the chance to fight and get back here to play another game this Saturday will never change. … We know it’ll be a challenge against UNLV, and we’ll have to be ready.”
The Runnin’ Rebels (4-3) are 24-point underdogs to Notre Dame on the road for Saturday, which a number likely based on how they’ve been playing lately rather than over the entire season so far.
UNLV started the year 4-1, with wins over Idaho State, North Texas, Utah State and New Mexico, plus a six-point loss to California.
However, UNLV has been blown out by both San Jose State and Air Force — getting outscored 82-14 — over the last two weeks.
FIXING ND’S OFFENSE
Arguably the most consistent reason for Notre Dame’s lackluster first half of the season has been the inconsistency of the offense.
In some cases, injuries haven’t helped the cause, but last week’s performance against Stanford’s underperforming defense was a massive step in the wrong direction.
After very promising showings in wins over UNC and BYU, Notre Dame’s offense managed just 311 total yards and 14 points in the head-scratching loss against the Cardinal.
Part of the offense’s deficiency at times has been due to slow starts.
Through six games, the ND offense has scored just six total points in the first quarter this season.
“We have to have the right mindset heading into the game offensively,” Freeman said. “Your mindset dictates your actions to start the game. We have to come out of the locker room ready to go. And then, we have to work on giving our offense some confidence plays. Some easy plays where there isn’t going to be multiple decisions. We have to work on establishing the run, while setting up some easy routes for the quarterback and wide receivers to have success.”
While football is a team game, the offense is usually based off of how the quarterback plays. That’s been no exception with Drew Pyne under center the past four games.
During the wins over the Tar Heels and Cougars, Pyne combined to throw for 551 yards and six touchdowns.
Against the Cardinal, Pyne was just 13-of-27 for 151 yards and one touchdown.
“It was a confidence blow for him,” said Freeman of Pyne. “I can tell Drew kind of felt like he let the team down. That’s what makes Drew Pyne, Drew Pyne. That’s what we need. We need individuals to look at themselves when they didn’t do their job. … Drew continues to be reassured by the confidence we have in him, as well as the confidence his team has in him. … We can’t let that one performance have any impact on his mentality going into this game against UNLV.”
Luckily for the Irish, some relief to the slow starts may be coming this Saturday.
UNLV has given up a whopping 73 points in the first quarter and has trailed in five of its seven contests after the opening quarter of play this season.
STOPPING A BANGED UP REBELS OFFENSEA lot like the offense, Notre Dame’s defense has played some inconsistent football at times as well this season.
The team may have a chance to get right against UNLV’s offense as well due to the Rebels recent play on that side of the ball.
UNLV’s offense was at another level through the first five games, averaging 38 points per game. Since starting quarterback Doug Brumfield sustained a concussion against San Jose State and didn’t play against Air Force, though, backup Cameron Friel has had issues making up for his teammate’s absence.
Early indications are Brumfield is questionable and will likely be a game-time decision against the Irish when the two teams kickoff at 2:30 p.m. exclusively on Peacock.
“First of all, I think they are both talented quarterbacks,” Freeman said. “So regardless of who plays, we aren’t going to change everything defensively based on who plays. They have some similar skillsets. However, with both quarterbacks being both right-handed and left-handed, we’ll have to be prepared for both individually.”