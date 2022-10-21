Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Wind gusts diminish early Saturday morning, but increase again after sunrise Saturday morning. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...until 2 AM EDT Saturday. Then again from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&