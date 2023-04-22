SOUTH BEND — In his first time in a Fighting Irish uniform, transfer quarterback Sam Hartman put on a show under a steady rainfall as Notre Dame wrapped up their spring football season with the annual Blue-Gold game Saturday afternoon.
Looking every bit the likely starter for the Irish, Hartman threw for two touchdowns and ran in a third in just under two quarters as he led the Gold team to a 24-0 victory over team Blue.
As a sixth-year transfer from Wake Forest, Hartman seems to be adjusting to the Irish system just fine.
“When we went out to look for a transfer portal quarterback, you look for the best player in the country that would fit in your locker room," Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. "Sam Hartman showed (Saturday) why he was extremely successful at Wake Forest and, I think, will be extremely successful here.”
Hartman agreed. During the television broadcast, he said that Notre Dame is “an unbelievable place to play, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
“I’m grateful for the team,” he added, “and for these fans who are accepting me in my role and who I am.”
Yet, despite completing 13 of 16 passes for 189 yards, Hartman doesn’t have the starter position locked down, according to Freeman.
“We still have a quarterback battle,” said the head coach. “You can’t determine a winner or loser based off practice 15.”
Hartman’s challenger, junior Tyler Buchner, looked nearly unrecognizable as the quarterback that was named the Gator Bowl MVP last year. Buchner completed just eight passes on 18 attempts for the Blue team, and threw the game’s only interception until the final play, when Xavier Watts picked off Dylan Devezin with zero seconds on the clock.
When all is said and done, though, it’s only a spring game.
“Both of them are tremendously talented,” said Freeman of the two quarterbacks. “We’ll go back and evaluate all 15 practices, and we’ll move forward [from there].”
To be fair to Buchner, the Gold team’s offensive line gave Hartman quite a bit of help. Hartman wasn’t sacked once (while Buchner was taken down twice), as Gold center Zeke Correll paved the way for Hartman to take his sweet time in the pocket.
Correll, a graduate who started every game at center last year for the Irish, looked ready for another big season, along with junior Joe Alt, who has started at left tackle for 21 consecutive games.
The Gold offensive line provided a path for Gi’Bran Payne, the top pick in the pregame draft, to show off his ability to run the ball. Payne picked up 11 carries for 51 yards, and caught two additional passes for 14 more yards. With just five yards on two carries all of last year, Payne showcased the depth of Notre Dame’s running game.
When the ball was in the air, though, Hartman’s favorite target seemed to be junior Jayden Thomas. In the first half, Thomas had 71 receiving yards on four catches and a touchdown. The team has a deep receiving core this year, but Thomas looked like a front-line receiver on Saturday.
So did freshman Jaden Greathouse. A three-time Texas state champion in high school, Greathouse finished with 11 catches for 118 yards. Freeman described him as a “really, really good addition” to the team, and emphasized that his showing “wasn’t just a one-time performance.”
Thomas and Gatehouse's performances came in the backdrop of one of the biggest storylines of the past week for Notre Dame, as junior wideout Lorenzo Styles entered the transfer portal on Friday.
“He just came and said he’s going to enter the portal, and we wish him all the best," Freeman said.
Styles, who had played as a wide receiver in his two years at Notre Dame, had recently been playing at defensive back and will likely continue to pursue his new position — which he played in high school — at his new school. He did not play on Saturday.