Weather Alert

...PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT... Low temperatures are forecast to fall into the middle 30s by early Sunday morning. Lingering clouds and winds at 5 to 10 mph will likely limit widespread frost development across the area, but sheltered locations may see some frost towards daybreak. If you have sensitive plants and vegetation, be ready to take action to protect your plants. Additional chances for more widespread frost and temperatures near freezing will come late Sunday night. Frost and freeze headlines may be issued later to highlight these conditions.