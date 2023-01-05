Notre Dame’s quarterback room received an upgrade Thursday when former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced on Twitter that he’d be transferring to the university.
Hartman simply tweeted, “Onward. #GoIrish”, accompanied by two pictures of him in Notre Dame uniforms. The tweet was instantly re-tweeted by the Notre Dame football Twitter account, making the move all-but official.
Hartman is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in ACC history. He appeared in 48 games over the past five seasons for the Demon Deacons, throwing for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns — the latter of which is the most in conference history.
The 2021 and 2022 seasons saw Hartman be the full-time starter, and it was a role he flourished in. He threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2021, then followed that up with 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns this season.
In his final game at Wake Forest, Hartman went 23-of-36 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. He was named the game MVP for his performance.
Hartman has one year of eligibility remaining. He was able to redshirt his sophomore season of 2019, then added another year of eligibility from the NCAA awarding every athlete an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hartman’s arrival creates an instant quarterback competition with him and Fighting Irish sophomore Tyler Buchner. After missing the majority of the season due to a shoulder injury, Buchner returned to lead Notre Dame to a 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. Despite throwing three interceptions in the game — including two pick-sixes — Buchner was named game MVP, as he also had three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.
The man who replaced Buchner after he was injured in week two, junior Drew Pyne, announced his transfer to Arizona State back in mid-December.
Along with Hartman and Buchner, Notre Dame also has Steve Angeli and Ron Powlus III on the roster at quarterback. Angeli was a true freshman this season, while Powlus was a redshirt freshman. They also signed a quarterback in the 2023 class in Kenny Minchey.