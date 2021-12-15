SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman welcomed many new faces to the Fighting Irish football program Wednesday.
In spite of Brian Kelly’s retreat from Notre Dame, Freeman managed to hang on to almost all of the Irish’s seventh-ranked 2022 class (according to 247Sports).
The only two de-commitments the Irish had during the last couple of weeks came from four-star defensive back Devin Moore from Naples, Florida, and four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams from Santa Ana, California.
In total, 21 commits signed their letters of intent on Wednesday morning. According to 247Sports, the class consisted of one five star, 16 four stars, three 3 stars and one two star. The Irish inked one quarterback, five offensive lineman, one running back, one wide receiver, two tight ends, three defensive backs, four linebackers, three defensive lineman and one punter.
“I just want to make sure we start with how excited I am about this class of 21 guys,” Freeman said. “I was named head coach less than two weeks ago, and my thought process was, 'how do we keep this class together?' When you have a change in leadership you open up a door for uncertainty, and that's what you saw with a lot of these kids. It's like, ‘is this where I want to be? hold on, did I make the right decision?’ and all of those different things.
“We did an unbelievable job. Our staff did an unbelievable job. What you learned about this class is the majority of these kids, they were committed to Notre Dame. It wasn't about one person. It wasn't about who was the head coach. It was about Notre Dame, and those kids that loved Notre Dame.”
A LOOK AT THE TOP PLAYERS
The Irish signed a large amount of blue-chip recruits on Wednesday in what will be key areas of need heading into the 2022 season next fall.
On the defensive side, the Irish made big moves in the trenches by signing two four-star defensive lineman in Tyson Ford (St. Louis, Missouri) and Aiden Gobaira (Chantilly, Virginia). Ford’s the 140th-ranked overall player in the 2022 class, while Gobaira sits at 212th. Both have great size at 6’6”, 260 and 6’5”, 235, respectively. The developmental upside should be very high for both players.
Notre Dame also managed high-quality players at both the linebacker and defensive back positions. Cornerback Jaden Mickey from Corona, California, is the top secondary prospect in the class. At 5’11”, 175, Mickey’s rated the 200th overall player in the 2022 class.
The top-two recruits in the class, including the only five star, are linebackers. Four star Joshua Burnham from Traverse City, Michigan, is the 118th overall prospect. At 6’4”, 225 pounds, look for him to get some work off the edge as he develops during his Irish career.
The top recruit of the class was five star Jaylen Sneed. The Hilton Head, South Carolina native was the only top-100 recruit (35th overall) Notre Dame managed to sign in this class.
“Those are huge additions to this class,” said Freeman of the linebackers. “We needed it. We're losing three or maybe four linebackers as we move forward. We knew that was a position where we had to bring in some guys that could be immediate help and that could develop. … I think the talent and skill set is there for what we’ll need in the future.”
Offensively, Notre Dame made sure to stock up at one of its most important positions: the offensive line. The Irish added four, four stars with Ohio native Aamil Wagner (6’6”, 265) and Massachusetts native Ty Chan (6’6”, 300) being rated the highest at 128th and 136th overall, respectively.
“That’s a strength for us,” said offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of the offensive line. “And that’s something we talked about coming into this cycle. We said we have to keep our strengths, our strengths. The offensive line class we put together, I’d put up against anybody in the country. I think as a collective group and staff, we did a really good job of closing this class out.”
At the skill positions, the Irish added talented four-star running back Jadarian Price from Denison, Texas. At tight end, the Irish signed Eli Raridon. At 6’6”, 228 pounds, the West Des Moines, Iowa, native has continued to evolve throughout his high school career into the four star he was signed as on Wednesday.
“COVID probably did us a favor that people could see him live,” said Rees of Raridon. “The difference maker for him was when we turned on his basketball film from a year ago. His athleticism jumps out. … To me, the sky’s the limit with his potential. We’re extremely excited about him, and as of late, he’s kind of been getting the recognition he deserves.”
One area that should leave Freeman and his staff concerned though is wide receiver. Losing Williams' commitment was tough for a team that could see as many as three big contributors on the outside graduate after this season. The Irish did manage to sign four star Tobias Merriweather from Washington (124th overall player), but expect Notre Dame to dive into the transfer portal soon to address the potential depth issue at wide out in the offseason.
“We will go back after the season, we'll address and we'll look and say ‘where are we at with the guys that can possibly come back for another year versus are those guys leaving?’" Freeman said. "'What do we need to address, numbers-wise, in the wide receivers room?' If we need to go and look at the transfer portal, we will. If we need to start recruiting more high school kids for the 2023 class, we will. Those are still some things that's an ongoing process in terms of our current roster.”
Even with the question marks left at wide receiver, this will go down as one of the best recruiting classes Notre Dame has had in a long time. If it were to stay at No. 7 after signing day in February, it’d be the best class ranking since 2013 (5th overall).
FULL LIST OF PLAYERS SIGNED ON WEDNESDAY
Steve Angeli, QB, Westfield, NJ/Bergen Catholic
Jayden Bellamy, DB, North Haledon, NJ/Bergen Catholic
Joshua Burnham, LB, Traverse City, MI/Traverse City Central
Ty Chan, OL, Lowell, MA/Lawrence Academy
Ashton Craig, OL, Lawrenceburg, IN/Lawrenceburg
Tyson Ford, DL, St. Louis, MO/John Burroughs
Aiden Gobaira, DL, Fairfax, VA/Chantilly
Donovan Hinish, DL, Pittsburgh, PA/Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Bryce McFerson, P, Indian Trail, NC/Metrolina Christian Academy
Tobias Merriweather, WR, West Camas, WA/Union
Jaden Mickey, DB, Eastvale, CA/Centennial
Benjamin Morrison, DB, Phoenix, AZ/Brophy Prep
Jadarian Price, RB, Denison, TX/Denison
Eli Raridon, TE, Des Moines, IA/Valley
Billy Schrauth, OL, Campbellsport, WI/Saint Mary’s Springs
Jaylen Sneed, LB, Hilton Head, SC/Hilton Head
Holden Staes, TE, Atlanta, GA/The Westminister School
Joey Tanona, OL, Zionsville, IN/Zionsville
Niufae Tuihalamaka, LB, Granada Hills, CA/Bishop Alemany
Aamil Wagner, OL, Yellow Springs, OH/Wayne
Nolan Ziegler, LB, Caledonia, MI/Catholic Central
