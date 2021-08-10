SOUTH BEND – Tuesday marked just the fourth practice of Notre Dame’s fall camp. While it’s still early, a championship-caliber team starts putting everything together as quickly as possible.
First-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman knows that, and he made it known during Tuesday’s media availability at the Irish Athletics Center.
“We’re at practice four,” Freeman said. “After practice four, we have to start figuring things out. It’s no more everybody’s just splitting reps, we have to start figuring things out. Figuring out, really, what this defense is going to become over practices five to 10. That’s an important week. We’re really going to figure out the toughness and the foundation of really what this defense is going to be.”
At just 35 years old, Freeman has already made a name for himself as one of the top young assistants in college football. In his final season as the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati in 2020, Freeman helped lead a defense that ranked inside the top 20 of almost every major statistical category. It’s clear his time in Cincinnati has given Freeman a strong amount of confidence as a coach, and the overabundance of talent at his disposal in South Bend likely has added to that.
“I have a good idea, I do,” said Freeman when asked what schemes fits ND’s defense. “They’re going to be able to accomplish what I really want to do. Is there a little bit of what we did at Cincinnati? Yeah, there is. But there’s also some things that we didn’t do there that I’ve kind of put together with the other coaches (here), and I’m excited.”
DEPTH A KEY FACTOR FOR FREEMAN
Right now, most college football teams are as healthy as they’re going to get just weeks before the regular season. While that’s certainly a positive right now, injuries in football are inevitable, and depth is what usually separates good teams from bad.
Freeman realizes that, which is why he’s made moving players around to different spots and ensuring everyone gets valuable reps on the practice field a priority in fall camp.
“Injuries haven’t happened yet,” he said. “When injuries come, you have to adapt to your personnel. I think that’s what I learned in Cincinnati. We had an injury at a position, and we tried to keep the same defense, and it just wasn’t as successful. So you have to make some changes sometimes defensively, and I believe the same thing (at Notre Dame).”
A position group that Freeman’s rotated players at a lot so far in camp is at linebacker. Most of the linebackers for the Irish have played both the Will and Mike positions early this fall, so Freeman has the confidence in a player to step up in case a key starter in the middle of his defense falls to injury.
“We’ve got guys rolling,” Freeman said. “Drew (White’s) probably the only guy who hasn’t played at Will. Everybody else has played Will linebacker at fall camp during the first four practices. And everybody’s played the Mike except for Marist (Liufau). … It’s the ability to have multiplicity at positions. Drew White started a lot of games for us. If he goes down, what’s the plan? So the ability for players to play both Mike and Will is what we have to be able to do at the linebacker position.”
MICKENS BRINGS PHYSICALITY TO CORNERS
A piece of familiarity for Freeman going from Cincinnati to Notre Dame is Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Mickens suited up for the Bearcats during the mid 2000’s before playing professionally in 2009. His coaching career started in 2011, and he bounced around a few places before landing with Freeman on the same Bearcats staff in 2018.
Mickens joined the Notre Dame staff in 2020 and Freeman made the move to South Bend this past offseason, reuniting the duo.
“If they’re anything like Mickens, they’re going to be that,” said Freeman when asked about the aggressiveness of his corners. “That’s just who Mick is. … That’s just his mentality. He’s an aggressive dude. He’s energetic, and he pushes those guys. So do I think our corners are going to be able to play aggressive and play man? Absolutely. Why? Because I think they’re unbelievably talented, but they have a corners coach that has that same mentality.”
IRISH COME IN AT NO. 7
One of the first preseason polls came out Tuesday, with the USA Today Coaches’ Poll having Notre Dame ranked at No. 7.
Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M round out the order in front of the Irish. Iowa State, North Carolina and Cincinnati come in behind Notre Dame to complete the top 10.
Four of Notre Dame’s opponents are ranked in the top 15. UNC comes in at No. 9 and Cincinnati at No. 10, while Southern California is ranked 14th and Wisconsin 15th. Three other Notre Dame opponents received votes: Virginia Tech (9), Stanford (1) and Florida State (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.