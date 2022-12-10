SOUTH BEND — A lot has happened within the Notre Dame football program since the Fighting Irish fell to Southern Cal in Los Angeles on Nov. 26.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to the media Saturday, answering questions regarding Gator Bowl prep with South Carolina, recruiting, the transfer portal and who will start at quarterback against the Gamecocks in a little less than three weeks.
HITTING THE ROAD
Freeman opened his Saturday press conference mentioning his busy week on the recruiting trail as the early signing day, Dec. 21, looms closer.
According to 247 Sports, Notre Dame currently has the No. 3-ranked 2023 class in the country with 26 total commits. At the moment, the class is made up of one five-star, 21 four-stars and four three-stars.
“It’s good to be back on campus,” Freeman said. “Busy week of recruiting obviously, and it’s important. It’s important to the development of your roster and to your team. It’s so vital for the continued success of this program.”
Last year at this time, Freeman was scrambling to keep everyone within the program’s top-10 class after the sudden departure of Brian Kelly.
This year, there isn’t as much scrambling being done, but Freeman acknowledged the importance of closing on a very impressive class that he’s built over the course of the last year.
“I’ve been all over the country this week, and I don’t think that part of it ever stops,” Freeman said. “This year though, you have relationships with these guys. I’ve been recruiting for a year. You know the players, you know their families. And at this time last year, I was just getting to know all of those offensive guys. … It’s a completely different experience for me this year, but the craziness of it won’t ever change.”
BUCHNER’S JOB?
With Drew Pyne in the transfer portal, the Irish will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since sophomore signal caller Tyler Buchner started against Marshall back in September.
Buchner is now healthy after suffering a shoulder injury in the loss against the Thundering Herd, and the expectation is that he’ll start on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville.
However, as of now, Freeman hasn’t committed to anything.
“We haven’t defined what the quarterback situation will be yet,” Freeman said. “Both Buchner and (Steve) Angeli have gotten reps with the starters. Tyler’s practiced a majority of all the practices recently, so we’ll probably sit down next week and figure out what the plan there will be.
“When we start really focusing on South Carolina, we’ll know more of what the quarterback situation will be. For right now, I’m just focused on getting those guys reps, especially Tyler, who has been out a long time.”
Freeman was asked if Buchner would be getting acclimated to contact again before the team’s bowl game. It’s clear that the team won’t be putting the sophomore quarterback’s health in jeopardy prior to the Irish’s matchup with the Gamecocks.
“It probably won’t happen,” said Freeman of Buchner receiving contact before the bowl. “You can’t take a chance on your quarterbacks getting hit in practice. … I know he hasn’t taken live reps in a while, but that’s not something you can risk at this point of the season.”
A CHANCE TO STEP UP
Notre Dame will be without two of the team’s top players in tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this week and will not be playing in the bowl game.
Mayer led all FBS tight ends in both receptions (180) and receiving yards (2,099) over the last three seasons, leaving Notre Dame third all-time in receptions.
Foskey had 11 sacks this season, finishing his career with 26.5, which makes him the all-time sacks leader at Notre Dame.
“We had two guys that decided to declare for the NFL Draft, and what they’ve done for this program has been tremendous,” Freeman said. “Those guys are future NFL draft picks and some of the best that have done it at Notre Dame.
“Now, other guys have a great opportunity for an increased role. We’re not going to replace Mayer and Foskey’s production with one person. But you can replace that production in different ways with multiple players. Roles are going to increase for guys like Holden Staes and Mitchell Evans at tight end and Jordan Botelho and Junior Tuihalamaka at Vyper. And in order for us to replace the production, they are all going to have to do their jobs really well.”
According to Freeman, Foskey and Mayer are the only players he’ll have to worry about replacing for the bowl game.
The Notre Dame head coach doesn’t expect any other opt-outs prior to the Gator Bowl.
“That was what the last two weeks were for,” Freeman said. “After the USC game, we had those conversations with the team. We gave them time to really reflect and make decisions. And we told them by this past week, we wanted to make sure that our guys had made their final decisions. … I can’t predict the future, but I don’t anticipate anybody else not playing in the bowl game or entering the transfer portal right now.”