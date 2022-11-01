SOUTH BEND — To many, senior defensive lineman Isiah Foskey’s decision to forgo the 2022 NFL Draft and return to Notre Dame last offseason was a surprise.
At 6’5” and 265 pounds, Foskey’s size and athleticism on the edge of the defensive line would’ve been welcomed into the NFL with open arms.
Foskey also had an eye-opening junior season with 11 sacks to go along with 52 total tackles and six forced fumbles in 2021.
Fast forward to this season, and through the first five games of 2022, Foskey had only 23 tackles and three sacks.
However, over his last two contests, he’s become the difference-maker many expected him to be after combining to earn 4.5 sacks, nine tackles and two blocked punts on special teams in victories over UNLV and Syracuse.
“I think Isaiah has been our defensive player of the game for multiple games this season,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He’s put a nice little string (of games) together here, and we’re going to need him this week. … The edge will be tested. It’s going to be a challenge, and we’re going to need Isaiah to step up.”
According to both Golden and Foskey, the reason for the added production during the last two contests has been both a change in technique and strategy at the line of scrimmage from the senior.
“He’s been improved at the point of attack,” said Golden of Foskey’s progression this season. “He has positive footwork at the point of attack. He’s not displacing laterally, and he’s gaining ground. … As you get older, sometimes you have to retool some things, and he’s done a great job of doing that (this year).
“He’s been getting into a three-point stance more often now, and I’m glad. I’m glad because it really reinforces him coming out of his hips, getting his second foot in the ground and being positive.”
“It feels a little bit different,” added Foskey of the three-point stance. “The last time I put my hand in the ground was probably in high school. Doing it over and over again is making it feel more comfortable. I feel like I have more of a get-off now. My first step (toward the line of scrimmage) is much longer. I still like to stand up, but when I’m in a three-point stance, I feel like I don’t have to think as much. I just go.”
Elevated by the change of technique, Foskey believes a new mindset at the defensive end position has allowed him to play more freely and get after the quarterback more aggressively over the last couple of weeks.
“Throughout most of this season, I was really just trying to focus on stopping the run game,” Foskey said. “I wasn’t really working as much at getting after the passer. Now, I feel like I have that equal balance of focusing on the run game and the pass game, especially throughout practice. … It’s been feeling good to get back there and get some more sacks.”
With how well Foskey has been playing lately, both the Notre Dame single-season and all-time career sack records at ND are within reach.
Last season, Foskey was just 2.5 sacks away from tying the single-season record of 13.5 sacks set by Justin Tuck back in 2003.
Currently, Foskey is 6.5 sacks away from that milestone, with seven sacks so far in 2022.
The record he has the stronger chance of meeting, though, is the all-time career sack record.
Tuck owns that record too with 24.5 sacks from 2002-04, with Foskey now tied with Kory Minor (1995-98) for second all-time with 22.5 total sacks.
Since the start of the 2022 campaign, Foskey went from just outside the top 10 to being tied for second all-time after passing eight former Irish standouts, including the lines of Mike Gann (21 sacks from 1981-84), Stephon Tuitt (21.5 sacks from 2011-13) and Victor Abiamiri (21.5 sacks from 2003-06).
And while it’d be an incredible milestone to be crowned Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader, Foskey still remains humble about the potential record with victories at the forefront of his thoughts.
“I really don’t even pay attention to that until I start seeing people on social media tagging me about it,” said Foskey of the sack record. “I didn’t even know how many sacks I had until people started telling me. I just go out there and play. I don’t really look at the stats. I just go out there and try to get the win.”