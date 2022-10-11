SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s offensive line will always be a focal point within the program, as well as a big key to the team’s success.
This year’s Irish offensive line has had its ups and downs, but one player in particular has been a big part of the group’s resurgence over the last few weeks.
Sophomore Blake Fisher — listed at 6’6”, 327 pounds — is just getting used to the stability of playing on a weekly basis.
Last season as a highly-touted freshman at the tackle position, Fisher earned a starting spot within the first depth chart of the 2021 season.
Unfortunately, his college debut would be soured by a knee injury that would require surgery. He’d miss the remainder of the regular season rehabbing.
“After the injury, I dealt with a lot of different thoughts and emotions,” Fisher said. “They told me I was out for potentially the whole season, and I didn’t really know what to think. All you can do in that situation is take it day-by-day. For me, it was a journey, and it was a growing experience for me. … Now, every time I come out to practice thinking I don’t want to do something, I just think about how mad I was to be hurt and how I wasn’t able to be out there with the guys.”
With the goal of getting healthy in time to contribute before the end of the 2021 campaign, Fisher worked hard with Notre Dame’s trainers and doctors over the coming months to be in game shape before the team’s Fiesta Bowl appearance against Oklahoma State.
And while the team would fall to the Cowboys, 37-35, on New Year’s Day, Fisher started at left tackle to bump his game appearances to two contests before the end of his freshman season.
This offseason, Fisher dealt with some lofty expectations from fans and the media. However, he did his best to drown out that noise and instead focus solely on his game throughout the spring and summer.
“I tried not to listen to the hype,” Fisher said. “I think the moment you start letting those outside thoughts and those outside opinions come in, you’ll get humbled. For me, my focus is to be the best player I can be. I told coach (Harry) Hiestand from day one that I didn’t care what it took, I wanted him to push me to be the best and baddest player I can be. That’s just me and who I am as a person.”
Fisher’s 2022 season hasn’t completely lived up to his expectations, but having only started in two games coming into the year, the young offensive lineman knew it’d be a gradual process to get where he needed to be.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Fisher of the first five games this season. “I’ve been learning, growing and maturing every single game. … Right now, my confidence level is at an all-time high. We have one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. Coach Hiestand has really elevated my game, and I feel like I’ve been improving from week-to-week.”
The first two games of the season equaled two tough losses for Notre Dame, and a large amount of the blame went to the offensive line.
According to Fisher, they’ve flipped a switch since the middle of the California game, and the offensive line has been on another level since.
“Coming out at halftime against Cal is when we started rolling,” said Fisher of the offensive line. “Overall, it’s just all five of us (on the offensive line) playing as one. Seeing everything through one set of eyes is really important for an offensive line. I’d say that’s probably the biggest difference of what we’re doing now. Our communication is really good, we’re understanding the concepts of the plays, and we’re understanding why we are doing what we’re doing. There’s also been a difference in urgency as far as wanting to get things done as a group.”
During the team’s three-game winning streak, the Irish have earned 668 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
There are multiple reasons why Notre Dame is clicking at this point of the season, but one of the biggest has been the team’s recent ability to run the ball without issue.
“Running the ball at will is what we need to be able to do,” Fisher said. “And I mean, that’s what we’ve been doing, and that’s just we proud ourselves on as an offense. From the spring to now, the emphasis has been running the ball. … When everybody in the stadium knows we’re going to run the ball, we have to get it done. We take pride in that, and its really important to us.”