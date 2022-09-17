SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish had to sweat out their first win of the 2022 season down to the final play.
Following two potential game-ending turnovers forced by Notre Dame being nullified by penalty or review during California’s final drive with less than a minute to play, the Golden Bears had one last opportunity to extend the game.
A desperation heave from Cal quarterback Jack Plummer traveled 35 yards through the air, landing in a green-and-white scrum in the end zone.
The ball was tipped up into the air before falling into the hands of Cal wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter.
Despite the effort, the junior receiver couldn’t quite come up with the circus catch, helping the Irish hold on, 24-17, at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night.
“I had a conversation between me and God,” joked Freeman when asked about the final minute of Saturday’s game. “There was a lot going through my mind there, but ultimately, I had to focus in on what it was going to take to execute.
“It’s hard to win football games. From what you’ve seen from the first three games, it’s hard. I’m so proud of the guys for finding a way to finish. Obviously we have a lot to get better at, but (Saturday) night we’ll be celebrating.”
While Saturday’s contest ended in a good way Notre Dame (1-2), the start — especially offensively — was anything but ideal.
The Irish offense sputtered during the first quarter, being held without a first down while gaining just 28 total yards in 13 plays.
Starting quarterback Drew Pyne went 4-of-9 for 27 yards, the offensive line was shaky and the running game was non-existent through the first 15 minutes of play.
Notre Dame’s offensive struggles were apparent, but thankfully for the Irish, Cal’s offense was just as bad during the opening quarter.
The Golden Bears (2-1) went three-and-out on its first three drives of the game before finally moving the ball on Notre Dame’s defense during its fourth offensive possession.
Cal drove 58 yards on 11 plays to setup a 45-yard field goal by kicker Dario Longhetto. Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, Longhetto’s kick doinked off the left upright to keep the game scoreless heading into the second quarter.
Early In the second quarter, Cal would get another chance to score first against the Irish.
This time, the Golden Bears would capitalize.
After linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo recovered a Pyne fumble on the first play of the second quarter at the Notre Dame 33-yard line, Plummer and wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant would connect four plays later for an 18-yard touchdown to hand Cal a 7-0 lead with 14:27 to go until half.
In spite of starting the game with four straight three-and-outs, Notre Dame’s offense had an answer to Cal’s initial score.
Following first down runs by Pyne and running back Chris Tyree, the Irish found themselves deep in Cal territory.
The drive would later stall, setting up a 45-yard field goal by kicker Blake Grupe.
The kick would miss wide left, but an offsides call on the Golden Bears would give the Irish offense new life.
Pyne would later make Cal pay two plays later, finding Tyree wide open down the middle for a 21-yard touchdown to knot things up at seven a piece midway through the second quarter.
That’d be the only positive drive for the Irish in the first half, though, as Cal would take a 10-7 lead into the break following a 24-yard field goal by Longhetto that was setup after a 10-play, 69-yard drive that started at Cal’s own 25-yard line.
In the second half, some key offensive adjustments made for a much more successful third and fourth quarters for Pyne and the rest of the offensive unit.
Following a Cal three-and-out to start the third, Notre Dame manufactured a nine-play, 60-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a one-yard rushing touchdown from running back Audric Estime to give the Irish their first lead of the game with 9:14 to go in the third quarter.
Notre Dame’s offensive line was getting a great push during the drive, and that led to multiple hand-offs to Estime inside the red zone.
“We actually ran the same exact play four straight times,” Pyne said. “Our o-line was battling their butts off. I trust those guys, and it’s pretty easy when I can just hand it off (to Estime) and we score a touchdown.”
During the ensuing drive, Cal showed some added success offensively, answering Notre Dame’s touchdown with a score of its own late in the third.
The Golden Bears found their own success running the ball during the drive, gaining all of its yardage on the ground before finishing with a one-yard touchdown sneak into the end zone by Plummer to put Cal back on top.
“I remember I said to the sideline after we gave up that touchdown drive, I said this isn't going to be a repeat,” Freeman said. “This isn't going to be a 'here we go again.' We're going to change the outcome of this game, and it's going to be our offense going out there and doing what we have to do. And then our defense when we get the opportunity, we're going to go out there and execute. We needed that."
The Irish did just that, building off its strong showing the drive before on offense.
Notre Dame answered Cal’s score quickly, tying the contest on a 47-yard field goal from Grupe that split the uprights just 12 seconds into the fourth.
In crunch time, Notre Dame’s defense showed up in a big way to help give its team a chance to win.
During the fourth quarter, Cal only managed 55 total yards of offense. Plummer was just 4-of-14 for 36 yards through the air in the final frame.
Additionally, the Irish defensive line harassed the Purdue transfer during the fourth, earning four sacks when it mattered the most.
“We knew we had an opportunity to get after the quarterback,” Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey said. “We emphasized that every day this week. As a defense, one of our keys to victory was to be able to finish in the fourth quarter. Now we are on the right track.”
With the defense consistently shutting things down on the other side of the ball, Notre Dame’s only points in the fourth quarter would put the Irish ahead for good.
The drive went seven plays and 66 yards — highlighted by a pretty 36-yard pitch-and-catch between Pyne and Estime.
A play after Estime trucked his way down to the Cal six-yard line, Pyne found tight end Michael Mayer alone across the middle in the end zone for a six-yard score, putting Notre Dame up 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter.
After all the focus had been on Freeman’s 0-3 beginning to his career as Irish head coach, on Saturday, at least for a bit, that was a distant memory following his first victory.
“If you don’t take a minute to enjoy these things, you’re going to regret it,” Freeman said. “I’ve been reminding myself to really enjoy this victory. We’ll get back to work (Sunday), but right now, I want to go celebrate with those guys.”