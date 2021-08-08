SOUTH BEND — The calendar has turned to August, which means college football fall camps are underway across the country.
Notre Dame kickstarted their preparations for the 2021 season on Saturday as head coach Brian Kelly and company took to the Irish Athletics Center to get ready for the season opener against Florida State that now sits less than a month away (Sunday, Sept. 5).
Saturday was an exciting day for everyone involved in the Notre Dame football program. In some ways, that excitement might’ve emptied the tank early for some players after day one of fall camp.
“I think as coaches we’re so excited to get back out there that maybe we needed to do a little bit of a better job in managing it (Saturday),” Kelly said. “I think we pushed our guys pretty hard. There was a bit fatigue at the end of practice, so I think we’ve got to do better as coaches. And then our players have to adjust as well. It’s the first time with helmets and spider pads. … So there’s a bit of an adjustment there, but we’ll be better.”
PATTERSON NAMED STARTING CENTER
The offensive line was a major topic of conversation during spring practices in regards to who would start where. On Saturday, Kelly confirmed that senior Jarrett Patterson — who played the better part of the last two seasons at center — will indeed be the starter at the center position to start the 2021 campaign.
“He’s one of the best centers in the country,” said Kelly of Patterson. “It’s hard for me to take a player and really put him in at a position where it could affect him down the road. Could we be better served if he played a different position? You could make the case. But I think my feeling was we’re a good football team with Jarrett Patterson at center, and it helps him in the long run playing center.”
While Patterson was out recovering from a foot injury during the spring, junior Zeke Correll took most of the first-team reps at center, which led many to believe that Patterson would potentially slide over to guard for the fall. Instead, Correll was taking reps at guard this past weekend while sitting at just under 300 pounds.
“(Zeke) brings other intangibles,” Kelly said. “He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s athletic. The physical things he brings to the guard position certainly outweigh the fact that he’s not 325 pounds.”
Outside of Patterson and Correll, veteran Josh Lugg, Marshall transfer Cain Madden and true freshman Blake Fisher seem to be the favorites to lock up the other three open spots along the line. However, Kelly would only confirm to a couple starters on Saturday.
“Jarrett Patterson is the starting center and Josh Lugg is going to play for us,” he said. “Those two guys are the veterans on this offensive line that I can commit to right now. Everybody else has got to earn their way.”
COAN EARNING RESPECT
The fuzziness of Notre Dame’s quarterback battle may have become a bit clearer after the weekend’s practices.
Kelly continuously said throughout the spring that Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan, sophomore Drew Pyne and freshman Tyler Buchner were all getting equal opportunities to earn the starting gig under center.
On Saturday, Kelly had a lot of good things to say about Coan specifically and gave an expectation as to when a starter would be named.
“That’s why we took him,” said Kelly of Coan’s experience. “We didn’t take him because he didn’t play before. We took him because he had battle-tested experience in the Big Ten in a very good program, one that we respect in Wisconsin and coach (Paul) Chryst and what they do. … (Coan) still had to earn it, and he’s still earning it, but this won’t be a long, drawn-out camp. We’ll make a decision as to who the starter is after the first scrimmage.”
According to Kelly, that scrimmage will occur on the sixth day of fall camp, which is scheduled for Thursday. That doesn’t give a lot of time for Pyne or Buchner to potentially dethrone the experienced Coan from being the favorite to open the season under the gun on September 5.
Both Coan and Pyne were the only ones who saw first-team reps during Saturday’s practice, so it appears the battle has been cut to two with an important decision looming soon.
“I would normally say that is really important,” said Kelly when asked about the importance of having a starter named early in fall camp. “But these guys, Drew and Jack in particular, have a lot of respect, and our guys will be ready to go with either one of them. … We just feel like we’ve got a pretty good sense where this is going to go. We want to make sure that we’re going to make the right decision and give everybody a chance over the next week to make their case.”
