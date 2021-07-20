SOUTH BEND — One of the only position groups for Notre Dame football that will return all of its starters from a year ago is special teams.
For the third season in a row, junior Jay Bramblett will handle the punting duties along with being the holder during field goals and extra points. Fifth-year senior Jonathan Doerer is back to handle the place-kicking duties for the third season in a row after taking advantage of the eligibility waiver offered due to COVID.
At long snapper, senior walk-on Michael Vinson is expected to resume his full-time duties after beating out freshman Alex Peitsch in 2020.
In the return game, running back Chris Tyree figures to be the kickoff returner after doing a solid job in 2020. Senior walk-on Matt Salerno is the favorite to resume punt return duties after he got an opportunity with Kyren Williams and Lawrence Keys III getting looks elsewhere. Freshman Lorenzo Styles — who was known for his sure hands and shifty ability in high school — is expected to get a chance to compete for the job as well.
BY THE NUMBERS
As a sophomore, Bramblett was one of the better punters in the country when he was actually on the field. He punted just 43 times in 2020 (3.58 per game), which fell just short of the NCAA-minimum 3.6 to qualify for the individual leaderboard at the punting position.
If counted, Bramblett would’ve been in the top 50 in terms of numbers out of 130 schools in the FBS with his average of 42.8 yards per punt.
In terms of importance though, net punting is what special teams coaches usually focus on.
In 2020, Notre Dame finished 18th in net punting (41.28 yards) after only being ranked 81st (37.7 yards) in 2019. Higher net yards usually means better hang time, and that’s important since it gives less of an opportunity for the opponent’s punt returner to gain any yardage up the field.
“That is what we are constantly trying to manage,” said Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian this spring. “The only number that matters to us is the net punt because in the end, that is the number that is signifying the transfer of field position.”
Bramblett may not have the leg of former Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome — who averaged 44.7 yards per punt in 2018 — but he’s proven to minimize the damage that opposing punt returners can impose against the Fighting Irish.
“I’m definitely getting better every year,” Bramblett said in the spring. “That’s the goal to keep ascending and keep doing my job. Fair catches and a really solid average is where I want to be. Make it as easy as possible for our defense and field position.”
In the kicking game, Doerer had a bit of an up-and-down 2020.
The Charlotte, North Carolina, native started the season 11-of-14, including a special 4-of-5 performance in Notre Dame’s 47-40 victory over Clemson. Unfortunately, Doerer only managed to go 4-of-9 the rest of the season and ended the year at a 15-of-23 mark after going 17-of-20 in 2019.
“I think Jon really was affected by the loss of the spring and part of the summer last year,” Polian said during the spring. “There’s no doubt. He said physically, he didn’t feel like he did the year before.”
Outside of kicking the ball through the goal posts, Doerer also had some issues kicking it into the end zone on kickoffs. The Irish were ranked 24th in 2020 in kickoff return average (18.14 yards), but out of 54 kickoffs, only 19 of them were touchbacks.
Despite some inconsistencies, Doerer’s pandemic waiver may be a blessing in disguise for Notre Dame. Now the Irish don’t have to rely on an inexperienced kicker in 2021. And with the question marks surrounding how the offense may perform in the red zone and beyond this season, a reliable kicker is needed now more than ever.
In the return game, the Irish saw some success with Salerno fielding punts. Of the 14 punts the Irish returned in 2020, Salerno took back 10 of them for 45 yards. He also successfully fielded 23 fair catches without any muffs, which was the biggest reason he was thrusted into the position in the first place.
Keys III has a lot more explosive ability, but a costly turnover against Florida State early in the season kept him from earning the job full-time.
Returning the kickoffs in 2020 was Tyree, who did a good enough job to be the favorite once again this fall. The sophomore returned 22 of the 23 returns while accumulating 456 total yards (20.73). He’s sure-handed, takes care of the ball on the run and has the ability to break a big return in any given game.
Look for Tyree and the rest of the special teams players to play an integral part if Notre Dame sees the same success this season as it had in recent years.
