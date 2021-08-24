SOUTH BEND — While question marks loomed large over a lot of Notre Dame’s positions during the offseason, one area that’s been rock solid throughout is special teams.
The Fighting Irish return veterans in punter Jay Bramblett, kicker Jonathan Doerer and long snapper Michael Vinson for 2021, and according to special teams coordinator Brian Polian, they’ve all looked strong with a full offseason behind them.
“Jon (Doerer) and I have been together for five years now. Michael (Vinson) for three and now Jay (Bramblett) going on his third year,” Polian said. “There’s a lot of comfort right now. It doesn’t mean we are a finished product, but there’s a lot of comfort and familiarity, which has made for a really good camp.”
DOERER BOUNCING BACK
A season ago, the place-kicking position was in good hands early. Doerer made 11 of his first 14 attempts, including four in Notre Dame’s overtime win over Clemson. As the season went on however, Doerer’s accuracy began to deteriorate.
During the last five games of the year, Doerer went just 4-of-9 to wrap up 2020 at 15-of-23 on field goal attempts.
Due to COVID, Doerer missed out on a full offseason in 2020, which he feels hurt his performance as the grind of the season broke him down toward the end.
“It helped a ton,” said Doerer of having a full offseason this year. “The rhythm of everything being the same has been the biggest thing. Last year, I think I got myself into trouble with all that time at home. I kicked too much, because there was nothing to do. And as the season went on, I got weaker and got more burned out than normal. So getting the schedule back to normal and having classes and everything has been welcomed by everyone I think.”
The pop in Doerer’s leg was evident during Tuesday’s practice. The senior made all of his kicks in the indoor practice facility, including a 52-yarder that likely would’ve been good from 60.
“That 52-yarder was halfway up the net,” Polian said. “He hit a 54-yarder earlier in camp. Yeah, he’s got pop in his leg. He’s always had pop in his leg.”
If Doerer’s struggles from last season trickle into this season, the Irish have a highly-touted freshman in Josh Bryan who has lived up to his ranking as No. 1 kicker in the country for the 2020 class. For right now though, both Doerer and Polian feel confident in the senior’s ability to bounce back from a disappointing stretch last year.
“I’m really trying to enjoy being here,” Doerer said. “I got a fifth year, which was a blessing in disguise for me. I never expected to have that. I’m just focusing on enjoying my last year here, while also progressing my game. … For me personally, this has been the most consistent I’ve been (in fall camp). And it’s not just in the field goal period. It’s in my warmup, it’s in the kicks I’m doing off to the side, it’s in my drill work. It’s everything I’m seeing at a high level, which for me is obviously good to see. The challenge is keeping that up throughout a whole season, but this has been a rewarding camp.”
BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR BRAMBLETT
For the third season in a row, Notre Dame’s junior punter will be in charge of pinning opponent’s deep in their own territory and neutralizing any return attempts at a high level.
Bramblett’s done a solid job of that over his freshman and sophomore seasons despite his yards per punt averages — 39.4 in 2019 and 42.8 in 2020 — landing more on the average side.
The focus for Bramblett over the last two seasons though has been geared toward hang time more than actual distance, and that strategy has seen high success during that two-year window.
In 2019, Notre Dame ranked 15th in punt return yardage allowed (3.89 yards per attempt) after only 18 of Bramblett’s 63 punts were returned. In 2020, only 12 of his 43 punts were returned for an average of 3.67, which was good for 22nd in the country.
“I’ve been feeling really confident in what I’ve been doing,” Bramblett said. “Special teams look really good right now. We’ve gotten better over the last two years that I’ve been here, and I think we’re looking good to be able to do that again. … I’m damn ready (for this season). I’m really excited about this year.”
