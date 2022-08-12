SOUTH BEND – A glance at Notre Dame’s projected depth chart for the upcoming season spotlights an embarrassment of riches in regards to experience along its defensive line.
While the Fighting Irish’s offensive line is expected to be one of the top units in college football based on its depth and experience, the same can be said for the players lining up across from them during practice.
The first and second string within the trenches on defense consists of three graduate seniors, four seniors and a junior.
Junior Rylie Mills and senior Isaiah Foskey are expected to man the outside, while graduate senior Jayson Ademilola and senior Jacob Lacey will be in the interior.
Behind them are capable reserves like graduate senior Justin Ademilola, seniors Howard Cross III and Nana Osafo-Mensah and Harvard graduate transfer Chris Smith.
All of the returning production has players within the room beaming with confidence about the potential of the group heading into the 2022 campaign.
“I feel like we’re the best defensive line in the country,” Jayson Ademilola said. “It doesn’t matter who is on the field at that particular time, they’re ready to go. Me personally, I feel like we have a bunch of bad dudes in the room. Like coach Freeman always says, this team is going to be led by the offensive line and defensive line. We’re the foundation of this team.”
INTRODUCING COACH WASHINGTON
Following the departure of former Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston to Michigan in the offseason, new defensive line coach Al Washington has picked up where Elston left off without any setbacks.
The former Boston College defensive lineman has brought his impressive pedigree of experience – having coached at high-level programs like Cincinnati, Michigan and Ohio State – to South Bend, with an impressive group of players at his disposal.
And so far, those players have fully embraced his fierce coaching style.
“Coach Al is intense,” Jayson Ademilola said. “He’s been great. He’s very hands on, and he loves to go out there on the field and work with us through the drills. Just know, these days he has us working. He’s a technician, and he likes to work at the highest level.”
Washington pays close attention to detail in every facet of the game, and that’s something even the most experienced college football player can both benefit from and appreciate in a coach.
“Coach Washington is as passionate as anyone I’ve ever been around,” Mills said. “Every day, he takes pride in what he does. He takes everything we do seriously. Every day we’re getting better, because we’re working our butts off constantly.”
IRON SHARPENING IRON
Fall camp practices in the early going have been both physical and intense for the Irish. All of that starts at the line of scrimmage with a group of players incredibly familiar with one another going head-to-head constantly on the field.
The players on both sides have embraced the competition, believing it helps get them acclimated to game speed the best.
“It’s been really great,” said Jayson Ademilola of the competition with the offensive line. “Having Jarrett Patterson, Joe (Alt), Blake (Fisher), Josh Lugg and the rest of the guys there and being able to compete with them every day is making me a better player. (Friday) was only the seventh practice, but I feel like I’ve taken huge strides just from going against that unit. … That group over there is special, I’m telling you.”
Both sides have a mutual respect that’s hard to ignore, and it starts with the coaches.
Washington spoke about Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand with the highest admiration during media availability Friday.
“I have a great relationship with Harry Hiestand,” Washington said. “A lot of times, I’ll pick his brain. The thing you love about him is the approach. He brings that toughness, and (the o-line) is doing things that matter the most. Then they are forcing (the defensive line) to do the most important things like getting off the ball and getting their hands inside. … That energy (from Hiestand) really pours into both sides of the line.”
Preparation for a long and grueling season is a difficult process. However, with two of the country’s most experienced lines knocking heads on a day-to-day basis, an actual game may feel like a bit of a break for Notre Dame’s most physical competitors.
“We have to get better every day because of what’s going on on the other side,” said Washington of the daily competition in the trenches. “(The o-line) gets better every day because of what we bring. Iron sharpens iron, so every day both sides are in attack mode. One thing I know is, nobody’s going to push the o-line like us and nobody’s going to push us like our o-line.”
MILLS EYEING BREAKOUT SEASON
Mills is a force, physically.
At first glance, his arms mimic tree trunks, which makes it hard not to compare him to former collegiate defensive line standouts like JJ Watt or Nick Bosa.
“My body fat has really come down,” Mills said. “Which I think is really important, because I want to be around 290, but I still have to be able to move around and run. I’d say this is the strongest and fastest I’ve felt my entire time at Notre Dame.”
The 6’5”, 290-pound defensive end shined in spots during his sophomore season a year ago, appearing in all 13 games. He finished with 16 tackles and three sacks, truly showing some of his potential in a performance against Virginia last season with four tackles and two sacks in the victory.
“He’s been developing in all areas this offseason,” said Washington of Mills. “He’s working through every phase, both run and pass. He’s an intelligent kid that’s continuously working at his craft. He’s progressing well, and he’s really focused. We’re all focused on trying to be the best we can be, and he’s a great reflection of that.”
Mills knows those around him are expecting big things from the junior this season. He feels he’s done everything he can this offseason to put himself in a position to make a noticeable impact in the coming months.
“This summer, I tried my best to become more well-rounded,” Mills said. “I really attacked working on my speed, working on my strength and just my overall athleticism. That’s something that’s really going to aid me and be really important this season.
“I’m very self-critical of myself. Nobody’s going to tell me something I don’t already think about myself on the football field. I just need to make sure I’m locked in coming into the season. I’m confident in myself, and I’m ready to go out there and do the best I can.”