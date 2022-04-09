SOUTH BEND — It’s not strange for football coaching staffs to meet together to talk about their team.
The frequency at which Marcus Freeman does it with Notre Dame, though, has left a strong impression on all of those around him.
Freeman has put an emphasis on meeting with his full coaching staff daily, which is something that’s not as common across college football. It’s just one of the ways that the first-year head coach is trying to build up the trust and family-like atmosphere within his program.
“It’s something we haven’t done in the past, and it’s very intentional, right? It’s to make sure we’re coming together as a unit,” Freeman said. “Our coaching staff has to be a unit that trusts each other and leans on each other and realizes that we all have each other’s back. That’s been something that’s very intentional on my end: we’re going to meet as a staff and we’re going to talk through things.”
Freeman said the meetings vary in length and topics. They can go either five minutes or an hour, depending on what needs to be talked about that day. No matter the duration of the discussions, though, just having them is key in Freeman’s eyes.
“I think when you have a group of a lot of new people — or people that maybe have been here — the ability to get together, spend time together and talk about things is so important,” Freeman said. “How can you trust people if you don’t spend time with them? And that’s the type of leader I am: I’m a teammate. If I want these guys to trust me, I need them to be around me.”
For someone like first-year defensive coordinator Al Golden, these daily meetings have become essential to getting acclimated to the program.
“It’s invaluable for me because (Freeman) sets the tone every day in terms of what we need to get done as an organization,” Golden said. “It’s crystal clear … he comes in with a message every day of ‘What’s important today?’, and he keeps us on task that way.”
The 2022 coaching staff for Notre Dame is mostly new coaches, with some experienced ones sprinkled in there as well. The longest-tenured member of the staff is offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who’s been back at the school as a coach since the 2017 season.
Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand also has Notre Dame experience, but that was from 2012-17. He then spent two years with the Chicago Bears in the NFL before coming back to South Bend this winter.
Other than Rees and Hiestand, the rest of the coaching staff is fairly new to Notre Dame’s culture and traditions.
“It’s been great for me because we have a lot of staff members and a lot of our peers — Tommy included — where you get to hear the insights about Notre Dame and really what makes this place different,” Golden said. “It’s like an education every day for someone like me or for (defensive line) coach (Al) Washington or any of the other coaches that are new.
“It’s great to be a part of and I love hearing the ideas that they share, whether it’s recruiting or the academic component or how we’re going to practice a little different or what they’re doing in the weight room. We get to hear it all.”
Rees, who worked with former head coach Brian Kelly the last five seasons at Notre Dame, noted the staff meetings are more frequent with Freeman than they were with Kelly. He then shared an anecdote about what has helped the new head coach set himself apart from others in his first couple of months at the helm.
“I was standing in the GA office … it was myself, coach Freeman and (defensive backs) coach (Mike) Mickens in there, and we were really just kind of chopping it up,” Rees said. “And I took a moment when I was walking out of the office and I said, ‘I wonder how many places there are across the country where you have the head coach standing in the GA office, talking to them like they’re his peers.’
“I think that’s a testament to Freeman and not wavering on who he is. I think that’s pretty cool to see from my vantage point and not see him change throughout this whole process.”
