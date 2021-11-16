SOUTH BEND — Quarterback Jack Coan and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish share a few things in common.
Both were three-star recruits coming out of high school. Each of them hail from the northeastern part of the country, with Coan from New York and Hinish from Pennsylvania. And this weekend, both of them will suit up for Notre Dame at home under the watchful eye of Touchdown Jesus for the final time.
While they share a lot of similarities, their Fighting Irish careers have been anything but equal. Hinish has been with the program for five full years, earning 77 tackles (19 for loss) and seven-and-a-half sacks during his career. Coan — a graduate transfer from Wisconsin — has donned a gold helmet just 10 times, but both players will likely be celebrated just the same by the home crowd before Notre Dame battles Georgia Tech on Saturday.
ND EXCEEDED COAN’S EXPECTATIONS
It was many years in the making, but Coan found himself enrolled at Notre Dame early this year after committing to the Irish lacrosse team back in 2017. He made the decision to pursue football and played four seasons with the Badgers before getting the second opportunity to play the sport collegiately in South Bend.
“Coming here, I obviously just hoped that I could play,” Coan said. “But I feel like an overarching thing was just hoping I’d meet a bunch of new people and become a better player and person. I was just hoping for an opportunity at a national championship and to just have as much success as possible.”
Coming from a great program in Wisconsin — where the Badgers saw a decent amount of success while Coan was there — the graduate senior’s experience at Notre Dame has been above and beyond what he expected when he made the decision to join the Irish.
“I’d say its definitely exceeded expectations,” said Coan of his Notre Dame journey. “You’re not really sure, when you come to a program like Notre Dame, exactly how everything’s going to be run. From day one, just to see how hard everyone’s worked from the time I’ve gotten here. From the coaching staff to the strength staff, just to see the way everyone’s worked has been special for me, and its been cool to learn about this winning culture.”
Coan’s time on the field hasn’t always been memorable, whether it was due to poor offensive line play, personal injuries or head-scratching mistakes. But the veteran signal-caller has played very well during the second half of the season, with his recent performances helping position his team within striking distance of another College Football Playoff berth. Only Georgia Tech and Stanford stand between Notre Dame and an 11-1 finish.
Coan’s always been perceived as an even-keeled person when it comes to emotions. On Saturday afternoon, those emotions may overwhelm him just a little.
“I’m just going to try to soak it all in,” Coan said. “It’s my last one at Notre Dame Stadium. It’s crazy how quick its gone, and it’s going to be emotional. I’m going to do my best to scale back those emotions, and just soak it all in.”
ONE LAST RIDE FOR HINISH
Hinish committed to Notre Dame back in March of 2016, and five-and-a-half years later, he’ll run out of the home tunnel for the final time as an Irish player.
“It’s really exciting,” Hinish said. “It’s my final home game, and we’ve talked about it all week. Everyone remembers their last home game in college. … I’m pretty good at turning the on-switch on when it’s time for football and off when I need to soak in the moment. I’m just going to soak in running out there one last time.”
Its been an extensive career for Hinish that’s yielded a large amount of success. Saturday will be his 59th game as a Notre Dame player — an Irish record — and he’ll join a senior class that will go down as one of the winningest in program history.
“I’ve been here for too long,” joked Hinish when asked about the record. “It’s cool. Not many people can say they’ve beaten a record at Notre Dame, and I did.”
For a football player to break a record so extensive, health plays the biggest key. This season, Hinish missed the Wisconsin game due to migraines. Before that, he had never missed a game.
“That was the first game that I’ve sat out since youth football,” said Hinish of the Wisconsin game. “I haven’t sat out to an injury my entire life before that game. I was losing my mind, I really was. … I told my dad I had migraines, and you know, he blew up on me. He told me ‘you could’ve been taking Ibuprofen and playing’. It cracked me up.”
That type of durability will bode well wherever he lands in the NFL next year, but for now, Hinish is focused on this weekend and his final college games to follow.
“Last year for Senior Day, (my family) and I weren’t able to do anything, and my mom wasn’t able to come because of the COVID rules,” Hinish said. “So it was just me, my dad and my younger brother taking a photo after the game. So my mom will be there this year, and I’m sure she’ll be in tears.”
