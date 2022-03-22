SOUTH BEND — The Notre Dame football program enters this spring in a similar position as it was last year in regards to the quarterback position.
Former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and then-sophomore signal-caller Drew Pyne battled for the No. 1 spot last year, and now Pyne will be given the same opportunity as a junior along with sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner.
Both players have learned under veteran quarterbacks in Ian Book and Coan, earning some playing time along the way.
Now, heading into another offseason within offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ system, both are working their way toward becoming stronger in a multitude of areas.
“I have a very close-knit relationship with those two and the entire quarterback room,” Rees said. “They know at the end of the day that their best interest is in mind. They’re hungry, they’re eager to keep learning and getting better. We’re going to keep building off of what we’ve done these first few days of practice. I’ve been really pleased with both Drew and Tyler.”
When it comes to experience, Pyne has had more of it up to this point. He’s been with the Fighting Irish for an extended period of time, and he realizes the responsibilities that come with being the starting quarterback at Notre Dame.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Pyne of the upcoming season and the opportunities that come with it. “For me, personally, this offseason I’m just trying to work on everything. In the winter, I tried working on my speed to incorporate that into my game. This spring, on the field, I’m going to take it one rep at a time every single day. I just have to keep going. One rep at a time, one practice at a time and eventually that’s going to build great chemistry with the offense.”
Pyne clearly has the work ethic and football IQ to lead the huddle out in the season opener this September against Ohio State, but his physical tools may end up forcing him into a backup role once again in 2022.
Pyne’s battle for that starting position gets even more hazy with Buchner added to the scenario.
Last season, Buchner — the former four-star recruit — showcased why he was heavily coveted coming out of high school. At 6’1” and 215 pounds, he has the arm talent to push the Irish downfield, while keeping the defense honest with his running ability.
As a freshman, Buchner wasn’t entirely ready to assume that starting role. However, another spring — combined with an additional fall camp — could develop him enough to where the coaches give him the nod come September.
“There’s certainly been an elevated level of comfort for me,” Buchner said. “I’m definitely more comfortable than I was just coming in as a true freshman last year. This past fall was fun and I learned a lot, but I think what you saw of me as a player isn’t completely who I am. I definitely think there’s more to show, and I’m excited to work on that this spring and show it in the future.”
As the quarterback battle continues and both Pyne and Buchner work on their respective games on the field, their roles as leaders are a top priority as well for Rees and the rest of the offensive coaching staff.
“They’ve been outstanding,” said Rees when asked about the leadership from both quarterbacks. “Drew’s always kind of had that. He’s been here a while, and he has that energy that people gravitate to. He’s loud and he knows how to communicate.
“Tyler has it in him. He’s ultra competitive. The biggest thing for him is for us to put him in positions to showcase his leadership. They both do a great job of communicating and putting people in position to be successful.”
The last two quarterbacks that have led the Irish to very successful seasons in Book and Coan over the past few years had the experience necessary to lead a program like Notre Dame to that type of elevated success.
Offensively, the Irish have the necessary pieces in place around both Buchner and Pyne to yield another double-digit win total in 2022.
The offensive line returns a solid blend of experience and youth with players like seniors Josh Lugg and Jarret Patterson complimenting sophomores Blake Fisher and Joe Alt.
In the backfield, sophomore Logan Diggs and junior Chris Tyree have the potential to be one of the best duos in college football. And at the skill positions, tight end Michael Mayer and wide receivers Avery Davis and Deion Colzie will take pressure off whoever Notre Dame decides to start at quarterback.
The spring is about growth in many different ways across many different positions. But for the Irish to be College Football Playoff hopefuls again in 2022, Buchner and Pyne have to continue progressing positively as they inch closer to the fall.
“We have a bunch of benchmarks we want to hit with them,” said Rees of the goals with each quarterback. “Really, it’s about continuing to build the ability to make good decisions. At the end of the day, playing quarterback is about making the right decisions. And so if you’re at 70 plays, and you’re at 90% in your decision making, you’re going to put your team in a position to be successful more often than not.
“And a lot of that comes down to how far in advance can we get into things (in the offense) by the end of the spring. For me, it’s a fine line to make sure I’m not putting too much on them and just slowly building it. But by practice 12 or 13, where will we be at as far as advancing within the system?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.