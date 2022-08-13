SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame has its guy with the season opener at Ohio State just three weeks away.
The Fighting Irish announced Saturday that sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will be the team’s starter under center at the start of the 2022 campaign.
“It was an extremely difficult decision,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “It was one that me and (offensive coordinator) Tommy Rees spent a lot of time talking about. Drew (Pyne) made things extremely difficult, and we feel both guys give us a chance to win. But with Tyler, he brings a different element with his feet. He has the ability to extend plays and gives us an opportunity to have a QB running game.”
“I don’t know if it's completely hit me yet,” Buchner added. “It’s a blessing, and I’m really thankful and blessed to be in this position. My teammates have been awesome in supporting me. The coaching staff has really showed it believes in me. It’s just a pretty surreal feeling.”
Both Buchner and Pyne had been given equal reps in practice during the early stages of fall camp, but it was always an expectation that the sophomore from Southern California would eventually get the nod due to his added size and skillset.
In limited action as a freshman, Buchner ran for 336 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 21-of-35 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions through the air.
The 6’1”, 215-pound signal caller has looked confident in the pocket during practice sessions open to the media this month, and the burst he’s shown with his feet has been very impressive as well.
“This isn’t a guy who hasn’t played and it isn’t a guy who hasn’t played in big moments,” said Rees of Buchner. “A lot of the confidence we have in him as a staff started last year and has continued to build over the last nine months.
“Going forward, the word we’ve preached with (Buchner) all camp is confidence. Tyler’s really finding his stride right now. I think we’ll continue to have a calm and confident quarterback the rest of fall camp. A big part of the timing of this decision is to allow him to have that platform to really not be apprehensive about every play or every decision. It allows him the freedom to go out there and operate knowing this team has his back.”
Buchner’s first career start will be a challenge not many quarterbacks get an opportunity to face. Over 100,000 fans under the lights at Ohio Stadium will try to make life a living nightmare for the sophomore, and he’s fully aware of what lies ahead.
“I’ve been in games in some pretty big spots,” Buchner said. “As Tommy said, I played three quarters at Virginia Tech. So I feel confident in myself in those situations, but who knows what it’ll be like at Ohio State. I’m sure it’ll be extremely loud and everything, but I have to continue to focus on myself and my execution every single day until then.”
DAVIS TEARS ANOTHER ACL
An already thin Irish wide receiver unit was dealt a devastating blow after it was announced graduate senior Avery Davis tore his ACL in practice Friday and will miss the 2022 season, ending his collegiate career in the process.
Davis – who tore the ACL in his right knee – was working his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered last November during the team’s win over Navy.
“I’m heartbroken for the kid,” Freeman said. “He was running a jet sweep (Friday) and he planted and just went down. We didn’t think initially that it was going to be as bad as it turned out to be. We’re just devastated for him. I spent some time with him in his apartment (Friday), and you know, what do you say to a kid at that moment? But I wanted him to know that he’s important to this program. … It’s a huge blow for not only the wide receiver room, but the team.”
During his career with the Irish, Davis put together 66 catches for 862 yards and eight touchdowns. He was expected to play a pivotal role alongside graduate seniors Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr. this season, but now younger guys like sophomores Deion Colzie and Lorenzo Styles Jr. are going to have to play bigger parts within Notre Dame’s offense.
There’s plenty of talent there, but it’s a lot of mostly unproven talent.
Styles Jr. has 24 career catches, Lenzy has just six career touchdown grabs during 29 games in South Bend, Colzie has only four career receptions and Wilkins Jr. is still trying to fully recover from a foot injury that left him sidelined all spring.
Additional options outside of the wide receivers will have to be relied on more now as well, with junior tight end Michael Mayer already expected to play a big part in the passing game. Sophomore Logan Diggs and junior Chris Tyree have shown the ability to be reliable pass catchers out of the backfield also.
The Irish still have a number of proven players to throw the ball to, but staying healthy will be a huge concern as the season progresses in the fall.
“Losing Avery Davis is a huge blow,” Freeman said. “But to me, the outlook of that room is still very good. We now have some young guys that have to step up. I know (wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey) is up for the challenge. I’m not losing any confidence in that wide receiver room; it just means this opens an opportunity for other guys to step up.”