SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s tumultuous start to the 2022 season continued Monday afternoon following the beginning of Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman’s press conference.
Freeman opened with the news that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury he suffered late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 26-21 loss to Marshall.
The injury to his non-throwing shoulder is considered a high-grade shoulder sprain that will require surgery, with the recovery time estimated to be four months.
Buchner’s injury occurred with Notre Dame trailing by 11 with just under four minutes to go.
On a 2nd-and-4 from the Marshall 26-yard line, the sophomore quarterback rushed up the left side of the field for a first down. Unfortunately, Marshall linebacker Eli Neal’s full weight came down squarely on Buchner during the tackle.
Afterward, Buchner could be seen heavily favoring his left shoulder on the field before slowly jogging off.
Without Buchner, Notre Dame now turns to backup quarterback Drew Pyne.
The junior battled with Buchner this offseason before surrendering the starting job a few weeks before the beginning of the regular season.
Pyne has appeared in five games for the Irish during his career, completing 20-of-33 passes for 256 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.