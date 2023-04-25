SOUTH BEND — One of the players competing for the Notre Dame starting quarterback job might not be in South Bend for much longer.
Tyler Buchner announced Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal. However, the opportunity to come back to Notre Dame is still on the table, according to the junior.
"I love Notre Dame," wrote Buchner on his social media pages. "The people, and especially my teammates, are what makes this place special to me. I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options, and decide what is best for me.
"After discussions with coach (Marcus) Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I'm continuing to consider. I am truly grateful to everyone for their support through this process."
Buchner has had an interesting career at Notre Dame. As a freshman, he was in a backup role to graduate senior Jack Coan, who was a transfer in from Wisconsin. He also battled Drew Pyne for playing time.
Then, as a sophomore, Buchner was named the starting quarterback early in fall camp. He would play just two regular season games before breaking his collarbone, though, sidelining him for four months.
Buchner returned in time to play in the Gator Bowl. With Pyne transferring out of the school before the bowl game as well, this led to Buchner getting the start. He had an up-and-down performance, throwing for 274 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns as the Irish won a wild 45-38 game over South Carolina. Buchner was named game MVP for his performance.
In January, another transfer quarterback came to Notre Dame in Sam Hartman. The former Wake Forest standout has been the presumed starter all spring, and all-but won the job during this past Saturday's Blue-Gold Game. Hartman accounted for all three offensive touchdowns in the game, while Buchner threw the game's lone interception.
For his career, Buchner is 67-118 passing (56.8%) with six passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and seven rushing touchdowns.