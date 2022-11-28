Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&