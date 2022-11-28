SOUTH BEND — Purcell Pavilion will play host to four key college basketball games this week — two for the Notre Dame men’s team, and two for the women.
The Fighting Irish men welcome No. 20 Michigan State Wednesday night (9:15 p.m., ESPN2) before starting ACC play Saturday against Syracuse (noon, ESPN2). Meanwhile, the women’s team hosts two, top-20 showdowns when No. 20 Maryland visits Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 3 UConn comes to town Sunday (3 p.m., ABC). The Notre Dame women’s basketball team was ranked No. 7 in the newest Associated Press poll Monday.
MEN LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK
Notre Dame might be 5-1, but the Irish have looked shaky in getting to that mark.
Against mediocre competition, its largest win is only by 16 points against Bowling Green last week. They needed a field goal in the last 10 seconds from senior Cormac Ryan to win its season opener against Radford, 79-76, on Nov. 10, then a ‘3’ from senior Dane Goodwin with 14 seconds left to survive an upset attempt from Lipscomb, 66-65, on Nov. 18.
The other wins this season were 88-81 over Youngstown State on Nov. 13 and 82-70 over Southern Indiana on Nov. 16.
The Irish lost its first game this past Friday, dropping a 63-51 result to St. Bonaventure on a neutral court in Buffalo, N.Y. Notre Dame shot just 2-of-17 from 3-point range and 34.5% total for the game.
“I think there’s no question that the ball pressure bothered us (Friday); the athletic ability pushed us out a little bit,” Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey said. “And then you get off to a horrible start, and you’re uptight a little. We’ve only had one game where we’ve had 15 assists and (less than) six turnovers; we’re struggling to find that rhythm.”
Michigan State (5-2) has had a strong start to its season. After beginning the year unranked, the Spartans only lost by one point to then-No. 2 Gonzaga, then followed it up with wins over then-No. 4 Kentucky and Villanova. They lost to now-No. 11 Alabama to start the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament last week before coming back and beating Oregon and Portland in the consolation bracket games.
Syracuse is struggling to start the 2022-23 season, sitting at 3-3 overall with losses to Colgate, St. John’s and Bryant. The contest marks the start of conference play for Notre Dame, which finished tied for second in the ACC last year with a 15-5 conference record.
“These are your power games now,” said Brey of this week. “You have a great opportunity here this week, no question. You’ve got a great opportunity to do some stuff. … It’ll be a great atmosphere. I think our students will be out; they’ll be great. They know we need them; we need our fans. This is a big week for us to kind of join a little bit of the upper echelon that’s already kind of said, ‘Hey, we look like we belong in the ACC.’”
WOMEN LOOK FOR SIGNATURE WINS
The Irish women’s basketball team has maintained its preseason top-10 ranking by starting the season 6-0.
While most of those wins have come in blowout fashion, Notre Dame has also picked up two impressive neutral site victories over Pac-12 opponents — 90-79 over California on Nov. 12 in St. Louis, and 85-65 over Arizona State this past Saturday at the Goombay Splash in the Bahamas. The Irish actually trailed by three, 34-31, at halftime against the Sun Devils before outscoring them, 54-31, across the third and fourth quarters.
A prolific offense has paced Notre Dame this season, as they’re tied for fifth in the country with an average of 90 points scored per game. Four players — Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron, Dara Mabrey and Lauren Ebo — are all averaging more than 11 points a contest, with Miles leading all of them at 16 a game.
Miles also leads the team in assists (6.7) and steals (2.8) per game and is second in rebounds with 7.5 a contest. Only Citron at 7.7 per game has more rebounds than Miles, who’s quickly ascended into the conversation as one of the best point guards in the country.
The Irish have primarily used a seven-player rotation, with Kylee Watson, Maddy Westbeld and KK Bransford joining the four players listed above as the key contributors for ND.
“We’re able to adapt in any situation, any environment,” said Miles in a press release following the Arizona State game. “Whenever we are — at home or on the road — we can adjust.”
This is the toughest week of the season so far for Notre Dame, as No. 20 Maryland brings a 6-2 record to Purcell Pavilion. The Terrapins only losses have been to No. 1 South Carolina and DePaul, the latter of which came this past Friday on a neutral court.
Diamond Miller is the leader for Maryland in multiple statistical categories, including points (17.6), rebounds (7.0) and blocks (2.0) per game. The senior guard is complimented in the backcourt by another senior, Abbey Meyers, who’s averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists a contest.
The game most fans have circled on their schedule, however, is this Sunday against UConn. The Irish and Huskies have been two of the more high-profile programs in the sport for more than two decades, developing a rivalry along the way.
While UConn holds the overall series lead 39-13, it has been a lot more competitive since the 2010-11 season, with the Huskies ahead by a 13-9 advantage. Four of those Irish wins have come in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four as well, ending UConn’s seasons in 2011, 2012, 2018 and 2019.
This year’s Huskies team is 5-0, with its biggest win coming this past Sunday against No. 5 Iowa to win the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Despite consensus All-American Paige Bueckers being out for the season with a knee injury, UConn has showed no signs of slowing down.
Sophomore Azzi Fudd has stepped up, with her 25.6 points-per-game average ranking fifth currently in the country. Four other Huskie players average double-digit points a contest, too, providing them plenty of balance on that side of the court.