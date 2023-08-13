ATLANTA, Ga. – First-year Notre Dame basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry continued to bulk up his 2024 recruiting class Saturday, this time adding four-star shooting guard Sir Mohammed at the Under Armor Elite 24 event in Atlanta.
Mohammed, Charlotte, North Carolina, chose the Irish over Villanova, Marquette, Virginia Tech and Stanford, among others. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is the third player in Notre Dame’s 2024 class which now ranks 5th in the nation. Other names in the Irish’s current 2024 class include three-star power forward Garrett Sundra (6’10” / 215) and four-star shooting guard Cole Certa (6’4” / 165).
247sports composite rankings slot Mohammed as the 53rd best player in the country.
Playing at Myers Park High School, Mohammed can be best defined as a multi-tooled basketball player. While being a strong defensive threat inside the perimeter, Mohammed can also beat you in a variety of ways, thanks in part to his long reach and skills when the ball is in his hands.
On offense, Mohammed isn’t the sharpest shooter but his ability to attack the rim and cut towards the hoop off the ball can mold him into a key piece into Shrewberry’s system. Certa is the strong shooter every team needs to be successful, and so a lighting rod behind the arc in Certa can provide a strong rotating wing like Mohammed the opportunity to work with less eyes on him.
If Mohammed can develop a bit more consistent shot, he’ll likely be a name for Irish fans to know well.
Perhaps a bit of familiarity among the household, Mohammed’s father, Nazr Mohammed was also a star during his collegiate playing days.
Suiting up for the Kentucky Wildcats, Nazr helped bring two NCAA championships back to Lexington in 1996 and another in 1998. Nazr left his junior year and entered the 1998 NBA Draft and was taken by the Utah Jazz in the first round as the 29th overall pick. After his rights were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Nazr became an NBA journeyman, playing for eight different teams during his 18 seasons at the highest level.
Irish fans will be quick to latch on to Nazr’s son who plays similarly to how his father did.
Since arriving in South Bend, Shrewsberry has been on the offensive to rebuild the Notre Dame program following two 11-win seasons in former coach Mike Breys final three seasons with the Irish.
Landing Mohammed is another step in the right direction for Shrewsberry and his seemingly resurgent Irish basketball program.