SOUTH BEND — The No. 1 team in college baseball played its first home game of the season Tuesday, and the team made sure to put on a show for the crowd on hand.
Notre Dame smacked 16 hits, stole four bases and drew four walks in a 12-1 victory over Valparaiso at Frank Eck Stadium. The top-ranked Fighting Irish improved to 12-1 on the season with the win.
It was a balanced attack for Notre Dame, as 12 different batters tallied a hit.
“You want your opponent to feel like they never come up for air,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “The quality of the at-bat, the base running, the defense — by the time the game’s over, you just almost want to stifle them with everything you have.”
The Irish scored two runs in each of the first three innings of the contest. In the first inning, senior Ryan Cole drove in sophomore TJ Williams to start the scoring. Junior Jack Brannigan then hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Cole to make it 2-0.
The two runs in the second inning came off an RBI double from freshman Jack Penney and an RBI single from freshman DM Jefferson.
Notre Dame was more efficient scoring its two runs in the third inning, as senior right fielder Brooks Coetzee III crushed a two-run homer over the left field wall. This made it a 6-0 Irish lead through three innings.
“All game, they had been kind of pitching me soft,” Coetzee said. “And in that at-bat, I just committed to sitting on the off-speed (pitches). They gave me the curveball and I just put a good swing on it.”
The Notre Dame pitching staff then kept the Beacons (5-7) in check for the rest of the game. A total of six pitchers took the mound for the Irish, giving up a combined five hits while striking out 12 batters along the way.
Freshman Jack Findlay started the game, going 2 1/3rd innings, striking out two batters in the process. He was credited with the win since he faced the most batters (nine) of any Notre Dame pitcher and left the game with a 4-0 lead.
“We have some young guys — I say young guys, but we have some older guys that need some innings, too,” Jarrett said. “But to get Caden Aoki back out there — we saw Caden Aoki do what he’s done against our team (Tuesday). He’s got four pitches in play, and he can really pitch. … Getting those guys chances to go out there, it’s important for our team because those guys are going to have to help us.”
The lone Valparaiso run came on a solo home run from sophomore Kyle Schmack in the top of the eighth inning.
Notre Dame then responded with a six-run bottom of the eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from senior Jack Zyska.
After winning two games against a ranked North Carolina State team last weekend in Raleigh, the Irish jumped up to No. 1 in both the Baseball America and Perfect Game polls. It’s the first time since 2001 that the Notre Dame program has had the distinction of sitting atop any of the major college baseball polls.
There are six different college baseball rankings that are acknowledged across the country, and all of them have Notre Dame ranked at least No. 7 or higher this week.
“It’s special to be recognized,” Coetzee said. “I feel like we haven’t been recognized in the past, but you still have to go out there and perform. Pre-game, we acknowledged it, but we realized that number one means nothing if you don’t go out there and perform.”
“You’re not going to ignore it, and I told (the players), that’s a reflection of how you’ve played,” Jarrett added. “Does it mean anything? No, it really doesn’t. Like, what matters to me — and I think they feel it — is how you play. The game doesn’t know how you’re ranked. Is it a confidence thing for the guys? Probably … it’s a nice reward and a pat on the back, but it really ultimately doesn’t mean anything when you step out (on the field).”
Notre Dame is right back on the road this weekend, as they’ll head to Louisville (12-4) for a critical ACC showdown with the Cardinals. It’ll be the first ACC series for Louisville.
