SOUTH BEND — Shawn Stiffler admits that when his phone rang and the caller ID said “South Bend” on it, the hairs stood up on the back of his head.
That’s why, after 15 years at Virginia Commonwealth University, Stiffler knew it was time for a new challenge.
The 43-year-old was formally introduced as the new Notre Dame baseball head coach Thursday. Stiffler replaces Link Jarrett, who left the Fighting Irish after three seasons to become the new head coach at his alma mater, Florida State.
“This is a place that I’ve always dreamed about,” Stiffler said. “This is a place that has always been in the front of my thoughts. This is something different for me.”
Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said many things stood out about Stiffler during the process, but there was one attribute in particular that resonated with him the most.
“During our discussions, Shawn talked in terms of family as much as anyone I’ve ever interviewed, both in terms of dedication to his own family and his relationship with his baseball family,” Swarbrick said. “There’s no place in college athletics where the concept of family is more important than this university.”
After a career at George Mason University that spanned from 1998-2002 as a player and then 2003-06 as an assistant coach, Stiffler took a position as the pitching coach at VCU in 2007. He would become the interim head coach in April 2012 after the then-head coach, Paul Keyes, had to step down due to a cancer diagnosis. Keyes would pass away in November 2012, and Stiffler was named the full-time coach for the Rams starting with the 2013 season.
After a 28-26 season in his first full year as coach, Stiffler was able to build VCU into a consistent contender both in the Atlantic-10 Conference and at the national level. His best year came in 2015, when he led the Rams to a NCAA Regional Championship, advancing the program to its first-ever Super Regional.
VCU has made the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons as well. In 10-plus seasons, Stiffler accumulated a record of 352-207 leading the Rams, winning four A-10 championships along the way as well.
“Truthfully, it was one of the hardest decisions you could ever make,” said Stiffler on leaving VCU for Notre Dame. “We were very, very happy there; we were very comfortable there. What I’ve seen on social media and the way people have reached out to me has been unbelievably humbling. When you’re in it, you don’t necessarily realize you’re having that type of impact and how they feel about you. Those are some of my greatest friends in the world; people I admire. Those players did everything we asked them to do for 15 years.”
Stiffler now steps into a program that saw a revitalization the last three years under Jarrett. Notre Dame won the ACC and advanced to the Super Regional in 2021 before making it to their first College World Series since 2002 this past spring. The Irish upset No. 1 Tennessee in the Super Regional on the road to advance to the CWS in Omaha.
The departure of Jarrett, though, combined with a plethora of graduate seniors on the team, has led to a lot of roster turnover for Notre Dame. Many younger players, including star pitcher Jack Findlay, have entered the transfer portal as they evaluate what’s best for their baseball futures.
The ones that are still on the roster, though, are hungry to continue the success found under Jarrett, according to Stiffler.
“Every time I spoke to them so far on the phone … they do not feel like they’re finished,” Stiffler said. “This was not a one-time thing for them. They feel like they have more to prove. They feel like they have the core group to do that. They feel like they’re willing to do the work and that they have done the work.”
With a coaching style focused on pitching, defense and a balanced lineup, Stiffler is excited for the challenge of continuing the tradition of the Notre Dame baseball program.
“The University of Notre Dame is the finest in the country, and my family and I are very humbled to be here,” Stiffler said. “This program is not looking to take a step backwards. We are going to continue to push and use the momentum to continue to propel us forward, to compete for conference championships and be a mainstay in June when championships are won in college baseball.”