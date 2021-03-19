SOUTH BEND — The 17th-ranked Notre Dame baseball team played its first home game in 677 days on Friday, and the homecoming couldn’t have been more picture perfect for coach Link Jarrett and his team.
Tied at four with ACC rival Duke in the bottom of the 13th inning, Irish senior Ryan Cole stepped up to the plate with the winning run in T.J. Williams standing just 90 feet away at third base.
A simple single or sacrifice fly would’ve handed his team the extra-inning victory, but Cole had other ideas. On the first pitch of the at-bat against Duke southpaw Matt Dockman, the California native crushed his first long ball of the season over the left-field wall to earn Notre Dame the 6-4 win.
“It was almost surreal,” Jarrett said. “To stand there and watch the ball fly into the bushes and watch our guys flood out of our dugout with the coolers and all that stuff. You could tell how big of a moment that was for them. … They went and got the ball out of the trees back there and Cole tried to give it to me, and I said ‘Ryan, you keep that one, man. That’s for you. You deserve it.’ It was just a fun day, I’ll never forget it.”
Coming in on a five-game winning streak, the Irish were full of confidence, and that showed up several times during Friday’s game when the Blue Devils could’ve taken control.
Notre Dame kicked off the scoring during the bottom of the third after a superb start from both starting pitchers. Duke starter Cooper Stinson — who had a really good afternoon for Duke — made a costly mistake when his pick-off attempt to first got away from first baseman Chris Crabtree. ND’s Jack Brannigan went from first to third, scoring later on another Duke throwing error.
The Irish went up 2-0 in the same half inning after Jared Miller earned his 11th RBI of the season on a groundout that scored Spencer Myers.
On the mound, Notre Dame’s Will Mercer pitched the first 3.1 innings before being chased in the top of the fourth. Mercer left the ball game having given up four hits and one earned run, but his relief, Liam Simon, allowed the two base runners Mercer was responsible for score.
Duke scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth behind a sloppy third of an inning from Simon. Two of the Blue Devil runs were scored on Simon’s wild pitches alone.
While the Irish struggled to find stability during the early part of the game on the bump, the Blue Devils had a great performance from Stinson. The right-hander held Notre Dame to just one hit heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Notre Dame needed a breakthrough from one of its best players, and first baseman Niko Kavadas delivered.
With Jared Miller on base, Kavadas leaned into one of Stinson’s only mistakes during Friday’s game, sending the 2-2 pitch high over the right-field wall for what would be his sixth home run of 2021.
“That’s ultimately what you want to see out of your team,” said Jarrett when asked about his team’s character during the comeback win. “You want to see that competitive mindset. We have to do a better job offensively. I’m not very happy with the offensive consistency right now, but the competitiveness, toughness and defensive execution I’m really proud of, and I want that to be a signature part of our program.”
Both teams didn’t score again until Cole’s walk off, and that was in large part due to the efforts of ND relievers Joe Sheridan and Tanner Kohlhepp. Both of them combined to throw 9.1 innings of scoreless baseball with Sheridan getting out of jams multiple times during his outing. Overall, the Blue Devils stranded 11 on the base paths in Friday’s contest.
“It was dominant,” said Jarrett when asked about his two relievers and their performances. “We had some defensive help, but that was high-level dominant pitching. A lefty (Sheridan) that’s crafty, and then a righty (Kohlhepp) who’s 94-to-97 with a 90mph cutter. That’s tough at any level.”
Both teams struggled to find offensive production in extra innings before Kavadas’ lead-off double in the bottom of the 13th sparked his team. A groundout by David LaManna allowed the pinch runner in Williams to get over to third with one out, setting up Cole’s marquee moment.
The Irish are now 8-2 overall and in ACC play after upping their win streak to six. They will go for the series victory over the Blue Devils (7-7, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.