SOUTH BEND — For the second-straight year, Notre Dame is one of the final 16 teams playing in the NCAA baseball tournament.
And just like last year, the Fighting Irish have a tall task in front of them if they want to be part of the final eight.
After sweeping three games in the Georgia Southern Regional, Notre Dame (38-14) will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend to take on the top-ranked Volunteers (56-7) in the Super Regional. The first game is set for Friday at 6 p.m., with Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. If a third game is needed, it’d be played Sunday at a time to be determined.
The winner of the three-game series advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, which begins on June 16.
“Clearly, they’ve established themselves … they’re a clear number one,” said Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett about Tennessee. “They’re well-rounded. Everybody is beatable; now, they haven’t been beaten a lot, but the thing we have going for our team is we’re rather versatile. I think we’ve done a nice job of finding creative ways and different ways to win.”
The Irish had to travel for the Regional last weekend, winning three games against Texas Tech, host Georgia Southern and Texas Tech again to advance. All three games were close, as Notre Dame won by scores of 3-2, 6-4 and 2-1 respectively.
Pitching has been a strong suit for the Irish all season, led by graduate senior J.M. Bertrand. The southpaw has a 9-2 record with a 2.27 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 99 innings pitched. Arguably his biggest performance came in the regional final, throwing 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run to shut down a potent Red Raiders offense.
Since he threw 107 pitches in the game Sunday, Jarrett is going to save his ace for game two of the series against Tennessee. The other top starter for the Irish, graduate senior Austin Temple, will get the start in game one Friday.
“Temple is a unique arm where who he’s pitching against may not matter as much as Bertrand,” Jarrett said. “I think having Bertrand see what this looks like and see how their hitters look — it might actually help him to process that and then add what he feels and sees into his game. Temple’s got the big breaking ball and the hard slider, and that’s kind of what he’s going to have to do, regardless of who we’re playing.”
The entire Notre Dame pitching staff will be tasked with slowing down one of the best offenses in the country in Tennessee. The Volunteers have nine hitters with a .300 average or higher (minimum 90 at-bats), led by Jared Dickey’s .383 average. Trey Lipscomb has slugged 21 home runs, being one of nine Tennessee players to have double digit homers as well. Lipscomb also leads the way with 86 hits.
The Vols also have plenty of elite pitching too, as their four primary starting pitchers have a combined record of 29-2. Chase Dollander leads the way with a 9-0 mark and a 2.38 ERA, while Chase Burns and Drew Beam aren’t far behind with identical 8-1 records and 2.69 and 2.72 ERAs, respectively.
Leading the Notre Dame offense, batting average wise, is catcher David LaManna with a .359 mark across 131 plate appearances. Carter Putz’s .330 average and Ryan Cole’s .323 are a few other notables from an offense that is looking to rebound from a tough weekend in the Regional.
“We, obviously, didn’t hit the ball amazing down in Statesboro, but nobody really did,” Cole said. “It was kind of a tough environment to hit in. I don’t think we go about ourselves any differently down (in Knoxville) … we’re going out there to compete on every pitch like we do.”
This will be the second-straight year the Irish will have to go through a hostile, Southeast Conference environment if they want to advance to the College World Series. In 2021, Notre Dame lost a dramatic three-game set at Mississippi State, who went on to win the national championship less than two weeks afterwards.
Last year, Notre Dame was the No. 10 national seed and the Bulldogs No. 7. This season, the Irish head to Knoxville unranked, while Tennessee has been the consensus No. 1 team in the country for nearly six weeks now. This puts Notre Dame as a considerable underdog going into the weekend.
“If I were them, I’d be a little scared,” a confident Cole said of Tennessee. “I think we’re a very dangerous team. We have a lot of experienced guys and we can attack you in many facets of the game and just beat you at the game of baseball. They have some good numbers and some guys who can do pretty cool things, but at the end of the day, all 60 games that we’ve played are behind us. The only three that matter are the three that come. We have to go out there and beat them at baseball.”
Having experienced last year, Jarrett is confident his group is ready for the environment the Tennessee fans will create.
“I don’t know that there’s anything that’s going to rattle these guys,” Jarrett said. “They’ve seen it all. They’ve had some miraculous wins in those settings, and they’ve had some tough losses. Nothing that happens in this is going to be beyond what they’ve experienced in competition. … You always feel good when you take an older group into these situations because they’re mature and they’ve been battle-tested.”